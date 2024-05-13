PDL x Austria Tourism
Taste Winter. Win Austria. ❄️☕🇦🇹
This winter, Austria meets Dubai in the most delicious way.
In collaboration with PDL Coffee Shop, every hot chocolate comes with a limited-edition Austria winter cup — your passport to an unforgettable alpine escape.
Sip, scan, and sign up for a chance to win a winter trip for two to Austria:
snow-covered mountains, cozy chalets, Christmas markets, and pure alpine magic.
One cup. One moment. One journey to winter wonderland.
Available for a limited time at PDL Coffee Shop.
Because sometimes, winter begins with a sip.
Win a dream winter escape to Austria for two
Imagine waking up to snow-covered mountains, crisp alpine air, and the quiet magic of winter in Europe.
This winter, you have the chance to win an unforgettable trip for two to Austria, one of the most beautiful winter destinations in the world.
✨ What You’ll Win
✈️ Return flight tickets for two
🏔️ 4 nights in Austria
❄️ A fairytale winter experience surrounded by mountains, charming villages, and snowy landscapes
From romantic alpine towns and cozy cafés to breathtaking ski views and snowy walks through historic streets, Austria in winter feels like stepping into a postcard.