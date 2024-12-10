The present competition terms and conditions apply to the "First Tracks" competition arranged by the Austrian National Tourist Office.

Article 1: Scope

The present competition terms and conditions apply to the "First Tracks" competition arranged by the Austrian National Tourist Office (Verein Österreich Werbung) (hereinafter referred to as “ANTO”), Vordere Zollamtsstrasse 13, 1030 Vienna, Austria. The competition will run from 1st February 2026 until 31st May 2026. The conduct of this competition and participation in it shall be subject to the provisions set out below.

Article 2: Competition organiser and prize

The competition shall be organised by ANTO. One family skiing holiday for winter 2026/27, provided by Zillertal Tourismus, can be won. There will be one winner selected among all participants.

The prize includes for 4 PAX (2 adults, 2 children):

Return flights from Edinburgh or London to Innsbruck, Salzburg or Munich airport, to include 1 small cabin bag and 1x hold bag per person;

Return transfers from airport to hotel;

4 overnight stays at ZillergrundRock**** Superior hotel in Zillertal including half board

Ski passes

Ski lessons

Valid until 18 th April 2027

Flights and accommodation are subject to availability

The prize does not include:

Local city tax

Flights from any other airport other than Edinburgh or London airports

Lunches, all drinks and hotel extras

Any form of travel or medical insurance

Any personal expenses and spending money

Article 3: Participation

Participation shall be open to individuals aged 18 and over. Participants have to live in the United Kingdom. Participants shall enter the competition by completing the form on the webpage www.austria.info/first-tracks-competition/. They shall enter their name and email address. An entrant’s participation in the competition shall be considered effective only if all of his/her personal details are entered truthfully and in full. Each participant can only enter the competition once. Entries will close at 23:59 pm (GMT) on the 31st May 2026. Participation in the competition is not tied to the purchase of any product or the use of any service. Neither the purchase of any product/service, nor agreement to the use of a participant’s details for marketing purposes will increase the likelihood of winning.

Article 4: Exclusion from the competition

Owners, officials and employees of ANTO, or of any other third-party companies involved in organising this competition are not permitted to take part in the competition. This prohibition also applies to the respective relatives (including relations, spouses, partners, in-laws, cohabitees) of the aforementioned individuals and members of their household. Participation in the competition by proxy is excluded. ANTO reserves the right to exclude individuals from the competition in the event of any violation of the present terms and conditions of participation, or if any incorrect information is given in the entry form, whether intentionally or otherwise. Any individuals who use prohibited resources or who otherwise attempt to gain an advantage by means of manipulation shall also be excluded. In the event of any breach of the present terms and conditions of participation, any prizes awarded may be cancelled or reclaimed, including retrospectively.

Article 5: Conduct and competition procedure

The conduct of the competition and the selection of the prizes shall be the responsibility of ANTO. After the 31st May 2026, ANTO shall draw one winner at random from all the participants who completed the online form. There shall be no right to legal redress. The conditions for delivering the prizes shall be determined by ANTO. The organiser reserves the right to replace the prize with another prize of equal value. Exchanging the prize for cash is expressly prohibited. The prize is non-transferable. Winners will be notified by ANTO via e-mail and their names may be published on www.austria.info. The winner hereby explicitly agrees to publication of this kind.

If the winner does not contact us within one week of receiving notification of having won a prize, their right to the prize shall expire. Participants are responsible for ensuring that the e-mail provided are accurate. Once he/she/they has made contact, the winner shall receive the prize. Each participant can only win one prize. If the prize is for more than one person, the entire travel party must travel together on all sectors. The holiday must be booked by 31st October 2026. Any costs incurred from changes post booking are the winner’s responsibility to pay. Upgrades are available at a cost. Changes and upgrades are permitted which any fare difference occurs need to be top up by the prize winner. Compliance with any health or other government requirements is the responsibility of the winner. It is the responsibility of the winner to enquire about local issues and conditions at destinations before travel.

Article 6: Data protection, data processing and data forwarding

In order to run the competition, the Austrian National Tourist Office shall store and process participants’ personal data.

Where a participant has provided his/her consent separately, his/her data shall also be processed by the Austrian National Tourist Office for market research, advertising and information purposes. The participant may withdraw his/her consent to the storage and processing of this data at any time. Further details regarding data protection and information pursuant to Articles 13 and 14 GDPR can be found at Data Protection.

Article 7: Ending the competition early

ANTO reserves the right to cancel or end the competition at any time without notice. ANTO shall exercise this right if, in particular, it cannot guarantee proper performance of the competition for technical reasons (e.g. viruses in the computer system, manipulation of or errors in the hardware/software) or for legal reasons. In the event that a competition is ended in this manner as a result of negligent behaviour by a participant, he/she shall not hold ANTO liable or be entitled to any compensation. Participants may not claim contractual performance or damages in the event that the competition is ended early.

Article 8: Liability

ANTO shall be released from all its obligations at the point at which the prize is awarded. ANTO shall not be held liable for defects of title and/or material defects. ANTO does not guarantee any quality or intrinsic value of the prize. These may differ from the images shown. The announcement of the winner shall not constitute a guarantee. ANTO shall not be held liable for damages that may arise due to errors, delays or interruptions in transmission; disruption to technical systems and services; inaccurate content; loss or deletion of data; viruses, or any other incidents that may occur during participation in the competition, unless such damages are caused by ANTO (or vicarious agents), either intentionally or through gross negligence. This provision shall not apply to any injury to life, body and health due to an intentional or grossly negligent breach of obligations by ANTO or its vicarious agent. In this case, liability shall be limited to the minimum permitted by law. ANTO and any associated third party accept no liability for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered whatsoever (including but not limited to indirect or consequential loss and whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) or for any personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with the prize, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law (in which case such liability is limited to the maximum extent allowable by law). In the event of war, terrorism, state of emergency, disaster or any other circumstance beyond the control of ANTO, they reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion at any time and without notice. This also applies to any actual, anticipated or alleged breach of any applicable law or regulation, or if travel would be contrary to UK Foreign Office advice, or if circumstances arise outside of its control that prevent the implementation of the prize.

Article 9: Miscellaneous provisions