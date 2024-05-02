Experience the joy of life in the heart of Europe
Holiday in Austria
Feel the ease, the serenity, the love for great food and art and culture, the charming wit, the welcoming atmosphere – feel the Austrian Lebensgefühl.
Discover the Austrian Lebensgefühl
Spring and summer experiences
Highlights in summer
Coolcation in Austria: The most beautiful places to refresh
Coolcation stands for summer holidays in cool places. If you want to escape the heat, you can cool down and relax in the Austrian Alps and at refreshing lakes.
Culinary Delights in Unique Locations
High up in a gondola, with panoramic mountain views, in the city, at the lake or amidst vineyards - here, we combine culinary delights with extraordinary backdrops.
Exceptional Nature Trails in Austria
Walking nature trails reveals more than just landscapes. It’s a chance to explore with curiosity and open eyes – and find answers to many questions.
Setting the Stage for Austria’s Palace Festivals
Every year, Austria boasts a multitude of palace festivals in outstanding locations that contribute significantly to the enjoyment of art and culture.
Bathing in the River
Many streams and rivers flow through Austria's countryside - they are among the cleanest in Europe. That's why river swimming to cool down is a great idea!
A Summer full of emotions
Highlights for the entire year
Wellness Holiday with a View
Panoramic views and relaxation combined: These special wellness resorts offer relaxation with extraordinary panoramic views in the Austrian Alps.
Exceptional Accommodations
Discover our curated list of charming family-run hotels, luxury spa resorts, and cosy private apartments in Austria's cities and countryside.
The most beautiful Festivals
Austria is world-famous as a centre of music. Here is an overview of the most beautiful festivals, from classical to modern.
Private Spas in Austria
Private wellness oases where you can luxuriate in relaxation – in exclusive chalets in the Alps or urban spas in the middle of the city.
Chalets and Mountain Huts
The rural idyll and stylish comfort make a holiday in a chalet in Austria an authentic experience.
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Austria
Whether you're hiking in the mountains, enjoying a wellness hotel, or exploring a city, these dog-friendly hotels warmly welcome your four-legged friends.
An experience, an encounter, sometimes just a fleeting moment – and everything new feels familiar. A feeling that arises from the bond with the people who live here. Holidays in Austria – your Lebensgefühl.
Get to know Austria
Discover Austria's culinary side
Explore our event highlights
Good to know
How to get to and around Austria
The well-developed public transportation network makes it quick and easy to get from A to B within the country thanks to flight, train and bus connections.
Entry and Customs Regulations
In order for you to enjoy a relaxed journey, we have compiled important information here about customs regulations, border formalities and entering Austria with pets.
Monetary Matters
Austria is a member of the Economic and Currency Union - the common currency is the Euro. Also: Find out about ATM, use of credit cards and traveling with large amounts
Holidays in Austria
We value your feedback! Take part in our brief survey to get the chance to win a special holiday experience in Austria. Click here to take part.
It goes without saying that your data is processed with complete anonymity. Read the terms and conditions here.