Lebensgefühl Austria 
Experience the joy of life in the heart of Europe
Austria in summerAustria in winter
Austria Hotel Collection 
Our hotel recommendations
Find your perfect stay

Holiday in Austria

Feel the ease, the serenity, the love for great food and art and culture, the charming wit, the welcoming atmosphere – feel the Austrian Lebensgefühl.

Discover the Austrian Lebensgefühl

Discover Austria

Spring and summer experiences

Enjoy spring and summer in Austria with these experiences.

Easter in Austria

City Activities

Culinary Experiences

Nature Experiences

Bathing lakes in Austria

Pleasure hiking in Austria

Mountain Biking in Austria

Trail Running in Austria

Canoeing and kayaking

Family Holidays in Austria

Highlights in summer

Find your own way to discover new things

Coolcation in Austria: The most beautiful places to refresh

Coolcation stands for summer holidays in cool places. If you want to escape the heat, you can cool down and relax in the Austrian Alps and at refreshing lakes.

Coolcation in Austria

Culinary Delights in Unique Locations

High up in a gondola, with panoramic mountain views, in the city, at the lake or amidst vineyards - here, we combine culinary delights with extraordinary backdrops.

Our indulgence tips

Exceptional Nature Trails in Austria

Walking nature trails reveals more than just landscapes. It’s a chance to explore with curiosity and open eyes – and find answers to many questions.

Exceptional Nature Trails in Austria

Setting the Stage for Austria’s Palace Festivals

Every year, Austria boasts a multitude of palace festivals in outstanding locations that contribute significantly to the enjoyment of art and culture.

Palace Festivals

Bathing in the River

Many streams and rivers flow through Austria's countryside - they are among the cleanest in Europe. That's why river swimming to cool down is a great idea!

Swimming in the River

Cruising in Austria

A fresh breeze, paradise in sight: A boat cruise offers a unique perspective on Austria’s regional treasures from the water.

Cruising in Austria

A Summer full of emotions

A summer that suits every side of you

Highlights for the entire year

What you can't miss in Austria, no matter the season—summer, autumn, winter, or spring.

Wellness Holiday with a View

Panoramic views and relaxation combined: These special wellness resorts offer relaxation with extraordinary panoramic views in the Austrian Alps.

Wellness holidays with a view

Exceptional Accommodations

Discover our curated list of charming family-run hotels, luxury spa resorts, and cosy private apartments in Austria's cities and countryside.

Exceptional Accommodation

The most beautiful Festivals

Austria is world-famous as a centre of music. Here is an overview of the most beautiful festivals, from classical to modern.

Festivals

Private Spas in Austria

Private wellness oases where you can luxuriate in relaxation – in exclusive chalets in the Alps or urban spas in the middle of the city.

Private Spas

Chalets and Mountain Huts

The rural idyll and stylish comfort make a holiday in a chalet in Austria an authentic experience.

Holidays in a chalet

Dog-Friendly Holidays in Austria

Whether you're hiking in the mountains, enjoying a wellness hotel, or exploring a city, these dog-friendly hotels warmly welcome your four-legged friends.

Holidays with a Dog

Theme Parks in Austria

Exciting adventures and thrilling attractions await families at numerous locations in Austria - fun and unforgettable moments are guaranteed.

Theme Parks

An experience, an encounter, sometimes just a fleeting moment – and everything new feels familiar. A feeling that arises from the bond with the people who live here. Holidays in Austria – your Lebensgefühl.

Get to know Austria

Austria has much to offer – in every season.

Discover Austria's culinary side

Indulge in Austria's flavours

Explore our event highlights

Let us entertain you

Good to know

How to get to and around Austria

The well-developed public transportation network makes it quick and easy to get from A to B within the country thanks to flight, train and bus connections.

Austria connects

Entry and Customs Regulations

In order for you to enjoy a relaxed journey, we have compiled important information here about customs regulations, border formalities and entering Austria with pets.

Entry and Customs Regulations

Monetary Matters

Austria is a member of the Economic and Currency Union - the common currency is the Euro. Also: Find out about ATM, use of credit cards and traveling with large amounts

Currency and money exchange

Austria's History

Like most European countries, Austria looks back on a very eventful history.

Austria's History

Holidays in Austria

Frequently Asked Questions

You can travel to Austria all year round, with cold winters, warm summers and mild springs and autumns, there is always plenty to do and see:

  • Spring to autumn: Enjoy mild temperatures and discover Austria's cities and nature. Use the time for city trips to Vienna or along Lake Neusiedl for water sports activities such as surfing.

  • Winter: Immerse yourself in Austria's world of snow and experience the thrill of winter sports. The country offers guaranteed snow from the end of November, especially in the Tirolean Alps and Salzburger Land, perfect for skiing holidays.

Destinations in Austria

There are several convenient options for travelling to Austria:

  • By rail: With a well-developed rail network, travelling is stress-free. ÖBB and Westbahn offer fast and comfortable connections.

  • By car: Austria has an excellent road network. However, please note that tolls are compulsory on motorways and motorways.

  • By plane: Austria has numerous international airports, including Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Graz. Vienna Airport is the largest hub.

Getting to Austria

Austria offers a multitude of impressive sights that make each region unique in its own way. From cultural highlights to breathtaking nature experiences, there is plenty to discover. Take a look at the overview on our page.

Sights in Austria

Austria is a great holiday destination with impressive nature and rich culture. You can explore marvellous Alpine landscapes, historic cities and first-class ski resorts.

Austria is known for its delicious cuisine, including Wiener Schnitzel and Sachertorte. The country offers a well-developed network of public transport and sustainable travel options.

Sights such as castles, lakes and UNESCO World Heritage Sites make for a particularly varied visit.

Austria offers numerous beautiful places that will delight nature and culture lovers. From breathtaking mountain landscapes to historic cities, each destination has its own charm. Whether you are looking for outdoor activities, cultural highlights or relaxation, the country has something for everyone.

Austria's Cities
Small Historic Towns
Lakes and Mountains
Austria's Provinces

Austria offers a wide range of cultural events and festivals that take place throughout the year.

Festivals
Ball Season
Event calendar
Discover the Best of Austria