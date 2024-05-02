Find out which terms and conditions apply to our sweepstakes.

No purchase necessary: A purchase will not increase your chances of winning the “Munich Airport, Lufthansa” Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes"). Void where prohibited.

1. Eligibility:

The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, DC, who are 18 years of age or older as of September 15, 2025, except former and current employees and volunteers of Austrian Tourist Office, Inc., their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void outside the United States, in Puerto Rico and were prohibited by law.

2. Sweepstakes Sponsor, Administrator, and Prize Provider:

Austrian Tourist Office, Inc, 61 Broadway #1701, New York, NY 10006 ("Sweepstakes Administrator" and "Sponsor").

3. Acceptance of Official Rules:

By entering this Sweepstakes, you hereby accept and agree to these official Terms and Conditions ("Official Terms and Conditions") of this Sweepstakes, and the decisions of the Sweepstakes Administrator in connection with this Sweepstakes, whose decisions are final on matters relating to the operation of this Sweepstakes.

4. Start and End Period:

The Sweepstakes begins on September 15, 2025, at 9 AM EST and ends on November 15, 2025, at 12:00 midnight EST ("Sweepstakes Period"). All entries must be received and recorded during the Sweepstakes Period. Sweepstakes Administrator's designated official computer is the official timekeeping device for this Contest.

5. How to Enter:

Visit www.austria.info, then enter your first and last name, and e-mail address, in the form on the Sweepstakes module.

The winner will be selected on or about November 18, 2025, in a random drawing of all eligible entries received. The drawing will be held under the supervision of the Austrian Tourist Office, 61 Broadway, 1701, New York, NY 10006 whose decision is final. The odds of winning are determined by the total number of entries received.

6. Grand Prize:

One Winner ("Winner") and one travel companion will win (2) two premium economy flights to Munich, (2) two Munich Airport shopping vouchers of $50, a transfer for 2 from Munich Airport to the hotel, (5) five nights in a 4-star hotel for 2, (2) two 5-day lift tickets. The value of the Grand Prize does not exceed $4,990 in total.

Disclaimer: The winner and travel companion must be available to travel on the same itinerary. Unless the travel companion is a child of the Winner, the travel companion must be 18 years of age or older as of the date of departure. The winner must specify the date of travel at the time of booking (however at least 4 weeks prior to departure to Austria) and blackout periods may apply. Once booked, travel arrangements may not be changed. The prize must be accepted as awarded with no substitution. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash or credit, in whole or in part. Additional expenses, such as personal expenses, etc. are to be paid by the winner. The travel period is the winter season of 2025/2026. Lufthansa’s conditions of carriage will apply to all air transportation received as a prize.

7. Prize Drawings / Winner Notification / Odds:

One entry per person by e-mail address.

Winner may not substitute or transfer the prize. Grand Prize may not be redeemed for cash. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Winner of the Grand Prize will be notified by e-mail (using the email used for registration of the contest). If a winner cannot be contacted within two (2) weeks of the day of the first notification attempt or if any Winner rejects his/her prize, the Grand Prize will be forfeited, and an alternate Winner selected.

In order to claim the prize the winner, as well as the travel companion, must submit the following information, which is needed to issue the prize: First name and Last name (as shown in your passport), Date of Birth (please write out the month), Passport number, Nationality, current country of residence, Required the first date of validity (please spell month in full), Required first date of validity (please spell month in full), Departure date from home address, exact address, Email address, Contact telephone number(s).

8. Publicity Release Terms:

Except were prohibited by law, the Winner's acceptance of the Grand Prize constitutes permission for the Sweepstakes Administrator and Sweepstakes Sponsor to use Winner's name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and address (city and state) worldwide and in all forms of media, in perpetuity, without further compensation.

9. Other Terms and Conditions:

Sweepstakes Administrator, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any entrant from participation in this Sweepstakes and refuse to award any prize if the entrant engages in any conduct Administrator deems to be improper, unfair, or otherwise adverse to the operation of the Contest. If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, the Administrator reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend this Sweepstakes and select a winner from entries received prior to the action taken or in such other manner as Administrator may deem fair and appropriate. Sweepstakes Administrator assumes no liability and is not responsible for, and entrant hereby forever waives any rights to any claim in connection with, lost, late, incomplete, corrupted, stolen, misdirected, or delayed entries; or for any computer, telephone, wireless phone, cable, network, satellite, electronic, internet hardware, or software malfunctions; or unauthorized human intervention; or the incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry or other information, or the failure to capture any such information. Sweepstakes Administrator assumes no liability and is not responsible for, and you hereby forever waive any rights to any claim in connection with, errors and/or ambiguity: (a) in the Contest; (b) in any related advertising or promotions of this Contest; and/or (c) in these Official Rules. In the event of any ambiguity(s) or error(s) in these Official Rules, the Administrator reserves the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes or to correct any such error(s) without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest.

10. Winner:

For the name of the Winner, send a US Postal Service postcard before January 15, 2025, with your name and return address clearly written to the Austrian Tourist Office, 61 Broadway, New York, NY 10006. The name of the Winner may also be posted on www.austria.info.

11. Governing Law:

This Sweepstakes shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York, USA (without regard to principles of conflict of laws), with venue and jurisdiction New York, NY and all claims must be resolved in the courts located in New York, NY, except as required by law.