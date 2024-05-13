Potato Noodles with Poppy Seeds
- 대표
- 간식
- 채식주의
- dessert
- main-course
As a main course or dessert, potato noodles with poppy seeds are a real treat.
준비
- 준비 시간: 30 분
- 4 용량
1 단계
For the dough, boil the potatoes until soft, allow to cool briefly, and press or sieve through a potato press. Mix with flour, butter, a pinch of salt, and the egg to produce a smooth, workable dough.
2 단계
Separate the dough into small pieces, roll the noodles, place them into boiling water, and leave to simmer gently for about 10 minutes.
3 단계
Remove carefully and toss in melted butter, sugar, vanilla sugar, a dash of rum, and the crushed poppy seeds.
Arrange on preheated plates and cover with icing sugar.
재료
For the dough