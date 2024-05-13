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Activities in Austria
Outdoor activities and unwinding in nature

Whether by the water, in the forest, or in the mountains, it's always the right time to get active. Austria's nature offers countless ways to keep you moving.

Immersing yourself in Austria’s nature means leaving the everyday behind and feeling the powerful tranquillity of the mountains. Whether it’s on blooming alpine meadows in summer or snowy peaks in winter, each season reveals its own beauty and invites you to enjoy activities that challenge and revitalise both body and mind.

Warm hospitality accompanies your holiday, whether hiking, skiing, or relaxing in cosy mountain huts. In Austria’s nature, everyone can find their space for activity and relaxation.

Sports activities in summer

Sports activities in winter

Relaxing in nature

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