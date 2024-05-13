Declaration on Digital Accessibility

2. Feedback and Contact Details

If you notice any barriers that prevent you from using our website - problems that are not described in this statement, deficiencies with regard to compliance with accessibility requirements - please let us know by e-mail.

We will review your request and contact you as soon as possible.

Please send all messages and suggestions to barrierefrei@austria.info.

Please describe the problem and include the URL(s) of the affected subpage(s) of our website.