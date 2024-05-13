The Venediger High Trail A World of Peaks and Towers

In a moment, you enter a whole new world. Just like on the second stage of the Venediger High Trail : The Türmljoch is a garden of small stone towers – each hiker passing by adds a stone to one of the towers, contributing to this unique landscape. The Großvenediger doesn’t stand out too much: sometimes it's covered by clouds or hidden behind its forepeak, while at other times it proudly shows its rounded peak to the clear sky.

From Hut to Hut

You don’t need to climb a mountain to appreciate its beauty. You can circle the Großvenediger on the high-altitude trail, getting closer to its stunning views. Take a break at Eissee Lake, a turquoise gem nestled between steep rock faces. When a sense of well-being sets in, you forget all the efforts of the day. Then, it’s time to head to the next relaxing stop, with the next hut just a short distance away.

Exploring the Venediger High Trail: Scenic Stops

If you don’t want to hike the entire Venediger High Trail, you can also focus on just a few selected stops. You can enjoy the view of the Großvenediger even without long ascents. From the easily accessible Johannishütte (2,121 m), you get one of the best views of Austria's fifth-largest mountain and its glacier landscape. The walking time is two hours from the Wiesenkreuz car park in Dorfertal, and the path is suitable for seniors and children. Those who can't or don't want to walk can take the hut taxi directly to Johannishütte. Hut host Margit Unterwurzacher invites you to one of the oldest huts in the Eastern Alps, where you can savour a variety of regional specialties. The beef is sourced from a family farm in Prägraten, and in autumn, you can enjoy exquisite lamb and game dishes. Dairy products come from local producers, and the bread is baked fresh on-site.

In case of changing weather, you can descend towards the valley from any hut, and hut taxi shuttles are available from all car parks in the valley.