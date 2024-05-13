Accessible Travel and Cultural Inclusion in Austria

Accessible hotels and restaurants, inclusive museums and carefree excursions in the most beautiful regions: Comfortable holidays in Austria for everyone.

Worry-free Holidays in Austria

Accessible holidays mean that there are no obstacles - neither in the buildings nor in the rooms, neither in communication nor in information. You are free to enjoy your holidays, do and experience everything you feel like, without restrictions.

If you are looking for accessible accommodation, you will find numerous hotels in Austria catering to those needing some extra assistance. Special equipment allows guests to use all facilities: rooms, restaurants or the sun terrace. Combined with accessible activities in nature, you can enjoy a holiday without limits, literally.