Accessible Travel and Cultural Inclusion in Austria

Accessible hotels and restaurants, inclusive museums and carefree excursions in the most beautiful regions: Comfortable holidays in Austria for everyone.

Worry-free Holidays in Austria

Accessible holidays mean that there are no obstacles - neither in the buildings nor in the rooms, neither in communication nor in information. You are free to enjoy your holidays, do and experience everything you feel like, without restrictions.

If you are looking for accessible accommodation, you will find numerous hotels in Austria catering to those needing some extra assistance. Special equipment allows guests to use all facilities: rooms, restaurants or the sun terrace. Combined with accessible activities in nature, you can enjoy a holiday without limits, literally.

Accessible Holidays in the Austrian Provinces

A holiday is when everyone can rely on mutual respect. Austria offers extensive facilities for guests with mobility or sensory impairments, in both cities and nature. Many hosts exceed legal requirements to ensure accessibility, so all guests can feel welcome.

Burgenland

Carinthia

Lower Austria

Upper Austria

SalzburgerLand

Styria

Tirol

Vorarlberg

Vienna

Barrier-free activities and accommodation

Accessible Cultural Experiences

Art and culture are for everyone! Legal measures ensure physical accessibility, but it’s also crucial to remove barriers for those with sensory impairments. Many cultural institutions are committed to this, offering inclusive and exciting programmes.

Inclusive Museum Guide

Schloss Hof Palace

Lentos Art Museum

Celtic Museum Hallein

DomQuartier

Salzburg Museum

Hearing and Feeling Graz

Erl Festival Hall

Vorarlberg Museum

Bregenz Festival House

Museum of Art History

Dom Museum

Schönbrunn Palace

FAQ

Austria offers a wide range of options to ensure that people with disabilities or special needs feel welcome. Whether it’s wheelchair, walker, or pram-friendly hikes, or for those with knee pain or other impairments, Austria has something for everyone. Whether you're looking for leisurely paths for walking, rolling, or driving, or seeking more active pursuits, you'll find plenty of accessible options across many regions, even in the mountains.

Inclusion in museums goes beyond physical accessibility. It’s about ensuring that people with disabilities can independently plan and enjoy their museum visits. This involves making exhibition content, collections, and themes accessible through multiple senses and information channels. Inclusive formats for events, guided tours, and workshops are also key to this approach.

The Museum Guide inclusive provides orientation on what you can experience throughout Austria.

A true holiday is when everyone can rely on mutual respect and consideration. This includes facilities that cater to the specific needs of guests with limited mobility or sensory impairments. Austria offers these facilities extensively, both in cities and in nature. Many hosts in Austria go beyond legal requirements, dedicating significant effort to ensuring accessibility. All nine provinces offer a wide range of options so every guest can feel completely at ease.

Many types of accommodation in Austria, including Bio-hotels, holiday farms, country inns, family-run establishments, and holiday apartments, offer accessible options. Special features ensure that guests can easily access all facilities, such as barrier-free entry to rooms, restaurants, sun terraces, and many other comfortable extras. Combined with accessible leisure activities in nature, a holiday in Austria is truly limitless.

Maximum Freedom for Everyone

Practical tips for barrier-free holidays in Austria

Travel checklist for people with disabilities

Travel checklist

Search for accessible accommodation

Accommodation (Link in German only)

Search for wheelchair accessible places

Map

Holidays on Wheels

Information portal for people with disabilities

Barrier-free travel with Austrian Railways

ÖBB

euro-key toilets in Vienna

Barrier-free public toilets are constantly being equipped with the euro-cylinder lock.

euro-key

Te-ar mai putea interesa și

Descoperă ce este mai bun în Austria

Abonează-te la newsletter și află informații exclusive:

  • Idei pentru următoarea vacanță

  • Repere culinare și rețete

  • Calendarul evenimentelor cu evenimente de neratat

  • Oferte actuale de călătorii și oferte speciale