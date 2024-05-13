A guest from the far north

Originally, these robust sledge dogs were companions to the nomads of northern Siberia, as proven by their thick, two-layered fur and relatively small paws, which prevent the loss of body heat.

A husky’s eyes can be blue, brown, or even multi-coloured; their temperament makes them friendly, gentle dogs and fond of children.

Thanks to their exceptionally well-developed sense of direction, they can follow trails and paths even when covered with a thick blanket of snow. In recent years, dogsledding with huskies has become a popular sport in Alpine regions.