Horse-Drawn Sleighs and Dogsledding
Idyllic or action-packed through the winter
Two very different, yet equally impressive ways to explore the winter landscape: A horse-drawn sleigh ride highlights the cosy charm of the strong Noriker horses, while a husky sled ride captivates with the dynamic energy of the dog team. Both experiences offer a unique way to enjoy the snow-covered mountains and witness the close bond between humans, animals, and nature. The best places for this? Naturally, Austria’s Alps!
Horse-drawn sleigh rides: The most beautiful regions
Dog sledding: Where it's most beautiful
A guest from the far north
Originally, these robust sledge dogs were companions to the nomads of northern Siberia, as proven by their thick, two-layered fur and relatively small paws, which prevent the loss of body heat.
A husky’s eyes can be blue, brown, or even multi-coloured; their temperament makes them friendly, gentle dogs and fond of children.
Thanks to their exceptionally well-developed sense of direction, they can follow trails and paths even when covered with a thick blanket of snow. In recent years, dogsledding with huskies has become a popular sport in Alpine regions.
A brief guide to sled dogs
Huskies, powerful polar dogs, were bred as sled dogs by Indigenous peoples from Siberia, Greenland, Canada, and Alaska more than 2,000 years ago. Today, the term “husky” covers around eight breeds. These include the Siberian Husky, Samoyed, and Alaskan Malamute.
Sled dogs are incredibly resilient and can cover up to 10,000 kilometres in one winter as a team. They can reach speeds of up to 40 km/hour over short distances. They are characterised by the fact that they are highly sociable creatures, boast incredible intelligence, and have an unconditional desire to run.
The most important member of the team is the leader or “lead dog”. It sets the pace and carries out the instructions of the human “musher”. These animals are most disposed to learning and can communicate the best with the human.
The “swing dogs” follow the lead dog, carry out its commands, and encourage the rest of the pack to go along with them. The “wheel dogs” run directly in front of the sled, and are the muscle of the team. They have got the most work starting the sled. In large teams there are more dogs, the so-called “team dogs”, harnessed between the swing dogs and wheel dogs.