Horse-Drawn Sleighs and Dogsledding
Idyllic or action-packed through the winter

A romantic ride through the countryside on a horse-drawn sleigh or an action-packed dogsledding adventure – Austria offers a wide variety of animal experiences in winter.

Two very different, yet equally impressive ways to explore the winter landscape: A horse-drawn sleigh ride highlights the cosy charm of the strong Noriker horses, while a husky sled ride captivates with the dynamic energy of the dog team. Both experiences offer a unique way to enjoy the snow-covered mountains and witness the close bond between humans, animals, and nature. The best places for this? Naturally, Austria’s Alps!

Life comes alive when romance meets thrill.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides: The most beautiful regions

A horse-drawn sleigh ride is a charming and relaxing way to explore the winter landscape. Wrapped in warm blankets, you glide gently through snow-covered forests and picturesque villages – a wonderful experience for romantics and families alike.

Dog sledding: Where it's most beautiful

The dogsled ride begins with an introduction, where you meet the dogs and learn the basics. After that, the adventure kicks off – fast-paced and full of action as you race across the vast snowy fields.
The husky

A guest from the far north

Originally, these robust sledge dogs were companions to the nomads of northern Siberia, as proven by their thick, two-layered fur and relatively small paws, which prevent the loss of body heat.

A husky’s eyes can be blue, brown, or even multi-coloured; their temperament makes them friendly, gentle dogs and fond of children.

Thanks to their exceptionally well-developed sense of direction, they can follow trails and paths even when covered with a thick blanket of snow. In recent years, dogsledding with huskies has become a popular sport in Alpine regions.

A brief guide to sled dogs

Huskies, powerful polar dogs, were bred as sled dogs by Indigenous peoples from Siberia, Greenland, Canada, and Alaska more than 2,000 years ago. Today, the term “husky” covers around eight breeds. These include the Siberian Husky, Samoyed, and Alaskan Malamute.

Sled dogs are incredibly resilient and can cover up to 10,000 kilometres in one winter as a team. They can reach speeds of up to 40 km/hour over short distances. They are characterised by the fact that they are highly sociable creatures, boast incredible intelligence, and have an unconditional desire to run.

The most important member of the team is the leader or “lead dog”. It sets the pace and carries out the instructions of the human “musher”. These animals are most disposed to learning and can communicate the best with the human.

The “swing dogs” follow the lead dog, carry out its commands, and encourage the rest of the pack to go along with them. The “wheel dogs” run directly in front of the sled, and are the muscle of the team. They have got the most work starting the sled. In large teams there are more dogs, the so-called “team dogs”, harnessed between the swing dogs and wheel dogs.

FAQs

No prior experience is needed for a dogsled ride. An experienced musher will explain everything important before the ride and accompany the sled team. If you'd like to steer the sled yourself, you'll receive thorough instructions beforehand. Then the adventure can begin!

Horse-drawn sleigh rides are available in many regions of Austria, especially in the Alps. Popular locations include SalzburgerLand, Vorarlberg, and Styria. Smaller towns like Kleinarl, Ramsau am Dachstein, or Kufstein also regularly offer sleigh rides.

The minimum age for participating in a dogsled ride in Austria usually ranges between six and seven years, depending on the provider. Children can ride as passengers, while steering the sled is reserved for teenagers or adults. Some providers allow children from seven years old to gain experience themselves, either with a musher or under supervision.

A musher is a sled-dog leader. He controls his dog-sled team by calling out commands to the lead dog, who then implements them. The most important commands are:

  • Go or Mush: get moving

  • Gee: turn to the right

  • Haw: turn to the left

  • Ahead: keep straight on

  • Easy: slow down

  • Get up: go faster

  • Whoa, halt, stop: stop

  • Steh: team stays still

Over time, every musher develops their own language with the animals. However, most of them prefer English commands as these are acoustically easier to distinguish than German-language words. Certain noises are also considered commands: for example, high-pitched whistling or trilling.

