The Most Beautiful Places to Get Married in Austria
Have you ever thought about celebrating your big day in Austria? From Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel to Sound of Music filming locations, these are Austria's most beautiful and unusual wedding locations.
Kufstein Fortress
Kufstein Fortress offers a stunning setting for the most magical day of your life, with the fortress’s imperial tower watching over your festivities.
The Fortress has venues for weddings of almost any size, with a choice of indoor and outdoor locations for your ceremony to be held. You can choose between a civil ceremony or an open ceremony, held at the Kaiserturm tower.
max guests at the Kaiserturm tower: 150
max guests at the Bankett Hall: 250
Giant Ferris Wheel
Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel was built by an English engineer in 1896, in honour of Emperor Franz Joseph. It was badly damaged during the war and restored thereafter.
Your wedding ceremony can be performed in one of the Jugendstil cabins, beginning as you start your ascent and completed when reaching the highest point. Up to 10 people (including bride, groom, and registrar) can be part of the ceremony in one of the Gourmet cabins.
In the "Salettl" below the Giant Ferris Wheel, you can have 45 guests seated, or 70 guests standing.
At the event location "Panorama" you'll have space for bigger events from 50 - 150 guests seated.
Mirabell Palace
Sometimes dubbed the “most beautiful wedding hall in Europe”, the marble hall at Salzburg's Mirabell Palace is as festive and romantic as it gets. Hundreds of couples from all over the world come here every year to tie the knot.
The palace is available for civil weddings, while you can celebrate a separate church wedding in one of the city's many baroque churches. And recently, Salzburg Registry Office has introduced the option to have your wedding at one of several locations from "The Sound of Music".
Lake Zell in Zell am See
In Austria's lake district, it's all about lakeside weddings. Civil ceremonies in Zell am See near Salzburg can be held at Rosenberg castle or even on a boat on the lake itself.
The surrounding mountains and the glacier make for an exquisitely picturesque backdrop.
Or you could take a gondola up to the historic, cosy Elisabeth chapel on Schmittenhöhe mountain and get married at 1,965 metres / 6,447 ft above sea level.
Piber Castle & Stud Farm
Piber in Styria is where Austria's famous white Lipizzaner horses are born and bred. In nearby Piber castle, weddings of various sizes can be held in one of the baroque rooms (40 – 100 m2 / 430 – 1075 sqft) or, weather permitting, in the courtyard. A visit to the stud farm afterwards makes for great photo ops and an interesting activity for your guests.
max guests in the state rooms: 60-70 gala seating | 74-90 standing reception
max guests in the arcaded courtyard: 260 gala seating | 400 standing reception
Couples without a residence in Austria
Contact
If you do not have a residence in Austria, please get in touch with the division for tourist weddings (Referat für Touristenhochzeiten) at touristwedding@ma63.wien.gv.at.
For more information, please check here.
The e-mail should include the following information
your full names
wedding date of your choice
country of birth
nationality
home address
marital status
Legal fees
Legal fees for a dream wedding are usually around € 500 - 600, depending on the number of documents that need to be processed. This does not include any venue fees.
Say "Yes" in Austria - more ideas for regions and places
