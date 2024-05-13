Schnaps, whisky and gin from Austria

Fine brandies have a long tradition in this country: Some companies have been producing exquisite spirits for generations and more and more focus on whisky and gin.

Cheers! When it comes to a premium product like fine brandy, the quality of the raw ingredients is paramount. These high-proof, complex spirits capture the essence of the carefully distilled fruits and herbs, where quality takes top priority. Some varieties are aged for up to ten years before they make it into glass, ready to be enjoyed by connoisseurs.

Across Austria, distilleries are devoted to the craft of schnaps-making, a tradition now enhanced by modern technology, including prized copper stills. Many of the fruits used are even grown in their own gardens.

