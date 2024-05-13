Ski-in-Ski-out Accommodation

Be the first on the slopes in the morning and return to your accommodation after skiing - this comfort ensures an unforgettable winter holiday in Austria.

A Sanctuary Close to the Mountain

There's something special about it: When your legs burn from the last turns of the day, you can effortlessly glide back to your accommodation, conveniently located on the slope. No tedious hauling of equipment, no waiting for the ski bus – everything here is close at hand and easy. You unclip your skis right at the doorstep and hang your ski boots on the warmers. Then, relaxation and enjoyment await: A few soothing laps in the heated outdoor pool, followed by a session in the sauna, where the warmth eases your muscles and calms your mind. A home in the heart of the ski area – where the day on the slopes seamlessly transitions into relaxation.

High Mountains and Ultimate Relaxation

Vorarlberg

Renowned for its alpine landscape and deep-rooted skiing tradition, Vorarlberg offers an invaluable advantage with accommodation located right on the slopes. Whether in the prestigious ski resorts of Arlberg, Silvretta Montafon, or Damüls-Mellau, you can carve the first tracks in the powder snow each morning and relish the crisp mountain air before the lifts even start running. Feel free to take your time during the hut break, as the direct access to your accommodation ensures maximum relaxation and allows for a stress-free ski day amidst breathtaking mountain scenery.

A good start into the Day

Tirol

In Tirol, where the mountains tower majestically and skiing is deeply rooted, the day begins right on the piste. Whether in the legendary Kitzbühel ski area, in the impressive SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental or in the versatile Zillertal - staying in accommodation directly on the piste allows you to carve your first tracks in the fresh snow as the sun slowly rises over the peaks.

For Early Birds

SalzburgerLand

In SalzburgerLand, direct access to the slopes is a true luxury. Enjoy being among the first to experience the perfectly groomed runs in the morning, then retreat to the cosy warmth of your accommodation – that's what comfort feels like on a ski holiday. Whether in the expansive ski areas of the Salzburger Sportwelt or the charming villages around Zell am See, direct access to the slopes makes the winter experience in SalzburgerLand truly special.

Skiing in the foothills of the Alps

Lower Austria

The day in Lower Austria's ski resorts begins early, as the first rays of sunlight bathe the snow-covered hills in golden light. Whether at Ötscher, Annaberg, or Hochkar, the convenience of stepping straight from your accommodation onto the slopes gives you more time for long runs and leisurely breaks in one of the cosy mountain huts. After a fulfilling day on the slopes, you can return to your nearby lodging, relaxed and ready to enjoy the evening in the peaceful, idyllic surroundings of Lower Austria's mountain landscape.

Short distances, great skiing days

Upper Austria

With its charming ski resorts and stunning mountain landscapes, Upper Austria is the perfect place for a ski holiday right on the slopes. Step out of your hotel bed and head straight to the slopes of the Salzkammergut or the impressive Dachstein ski areas without the need for long drives. Afterwards, unwind in your nearby accommodation with a glass of wine and local delicacies – simply wonderful!

From the piste into the pool

Styria

Whether in Schladming-Dachstein, on the Tauplitz, or at the Kreischberg ski resort, the wide slopes of Styria invite you to carve long, sweeping turns before enjoying Styrian specialities in a ski hut. In the evening, simply unclip your skis and, just a few minutes later, dive into the pool – that's the luxury of staying in accommodation right on the slopes in the Styrian mountains.

In the sunny South

Carinthia

Whether you're exploring the wide slopes of Nassfeld, the thermal baths in Bad Kleinkirchheim, or the family-friendly runs at Katschberg, the proximity to your accommodation allows for a stress-free start to the day in Carinthia. Here in southern Austria, sunshine and snow often come together beautifully, making for long days on the slopes. After an active day on the piste, you can indulge in local delicacies like Kasnudeln while watching the sun set over the mountains.

