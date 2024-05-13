Vegan or vegetarian? Discover Austria's plant-pased food scene– from hearty dishes to fancy set menus, always full of flavour and regional variety.

Whether in a restaurant, a cosy inn, or an alpine hut, vegans and vegetarians are well catered for in Austria. Hotel restaurants dish up vegan gourmet menus, while traditional inns offer meatless versions of Austrian classics such as Kasnocken (cheese dumplings) or Krautfleckerl (sausage buns). Even sausage stands have vegan Käsekrainer (sausages filled with cheese) these days. And then, of course, there are the ice cream parlours offering oat or almond-based flavours. Enjoy without compromising – from the city to the mountains.