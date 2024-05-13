Styria In the heights of the Dachstein

Located in the heart of Austria on the border of Upper Austria and Styria, the Dachstein Mountain is 2,995 metres (9,826 ft) high. And yet, reaching its summit is not as difficult as you might think:

Take a cable car up to 2,700 metres (2,296 ft) from the town of Ramsau am Dachstein, and watch the green pastures below turn into rugged rocks, while the lift takes you over craggy cliffs.

Up there, four spectacular viewpoints await:

Skywalk on the Dachstein

Sitting at 2,700 metres (2,296 ft), the Dachstein Sky Walk offers breathtaking 360-degree views. On the horizon, you’ll see stunning mountain ranges that include Großglockner – Austria’s highest mountain at 3,789 metres (12,431 ft) –, Hochkönig, and Großvenediger.

5fingers on the Dachstein

The 5 different metal platforms resemble a hand (hence the name) and are built over a precipice of 400 metre (1,312 ft). 5fingers boasts fantastic views over the region’s lakes and valleys. One of the “fingers” is made of glass – not for the faint-hearted!

Suspension bridge

Austria's highest suspension bridge is 100 metres (328 ft) long, weighs 63 tonnes, and was built from 30,000 parts. The 400-metre (1,312 ft) drop right below your feet might make you a bit queasy.

Stairway to Nothingness

At times, there will be a bit of a queue to climb down the Stairway to Nothingnesses' 14 steps. From there, you’ll reach a glass platform providing a clear view of your surroundings: Pure nature.