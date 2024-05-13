Wine taverns in Southern Styria

Hospitality Plus: The wine routes in Southern Styria entice visitors with fine wines, rolling landscapes, and excellent wine taverns.

Welcome to Southern Styria, where winemakers and farmers proudly serve their wines and produce. The landscape provides ideal conditions with its hills, forests, and vineyards.

The region’s culinary variety is also reflected in its wine taverns, where hosts serve regional specialities – only cold dishes and drinks, as required by law. Often served on a wooden board, the traditional Brettljause has become a local favourite. With a good glass of wine and good company, life is truly wonderful!