Golfing in Austria
Courses, tips and more.
Austria is a golfer's dream, combining challenging courses with stunning scenery. Suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to experts, it provides the perfect setting for both leisurely rounds and competitive play. Surrounded by spectacular landscapes of rolling hills, crystal-clear lakes, and majestic mountains, Austria’s golf courses offer a unique blend of relaxation and excitement, making it an unforgettable destination for any golf enthusiast.
What makes a golf holiday in Austria special?
Stunning landscapes
Austria offers some of the most stunning golf courses, with views of the Alps, lakes, and lush green hills, making it a perfect destination for golf and nature lovers.
Courses for all levels
Whether you're an expert or a beginner, Austria has golf courses for everyone. You’ll find both challenging courses and easy ones, so you can play at your own pace.
Relax and unwind
Many golf resorts also feature luxurious spas and wellness centres, providing the perfect way to unwind, relax, and rejuvenate both body and mind after your game.
Indulgence included
Austria is known for its delicious food and exceptional wine, offering a rich culinary tradition. From hearty dishes to fine wines, the country provides a true taste of flavour.
Popular golf spots
Places like Zell am See, Kitzbühel, and St. Johann in Salzburg are famous for both skiing and golf, making them perfect places to visit throughout the year.
Friendly atmosphere
Golf in Austria is relaxed and friendly, with a welcoming atmosphere. The focus is on enjoying the game, the stunning views and the good company, not just on the scorecard.
The most beautiful golf courses by the water
Golf holiday with your dog
Austria offers a range of golf hotels that welcome dogs, ensuring both you and your pet have an unforgettable stay.
With scenic courses, pet-friendly amenities, and tailored services, it’s the ideal destination for dog owners who love golf.
Top golf hotels for your holiday in Austria.
Where to play golf in Austria
Northern Austria
Upper Austria: With courses offering stunning lake and mountain views, Upper Austria combines natural beauty with excellent golfing. Courses span the flat countryside, the hilly Mühlviertel, and Salzkammergut's lakes.
Lower Austria: Known for its picturesque courses in the charming countryside, Lower Austria offers golfers scenic landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere, with over a quarter of Austria's golf courses located here.
Eastern Austria
Burgenland: Known for its sun-drenched courses and rolling hills, Burgenland has the longest golf season in Austria, offering golfers scenic landscapes all year round. Here, you'll also find Austria's largest golf resort.
Vienna: Yes, you can play golf in Austria's capital! Vienna offers a mix of historic and modern courses, with scenic views of the city and surrounding countryside - perfect for a unique golfing experience with the flair of a city holiday.
Southern Austria
Styria: In northern Styria, playing golf comes with a backdrop of imposing mountains, Alpine pastures and crystal-clear lakes. In the south, your swings are surrounded by picturesque vineyards, historic castles and extensive parklands.
Carinthia: With beautiful lakeside courses and a mild climate, Carinthia offers a perfect golfing experience by the water. Combined with the Carinthian Alps-Adriatic cuisine, it makes for an unforgettable golf holiday.
Western Austria
SalzburgerLand: Amidst imposing peaks, lush green hills and glittering blue waters, SalzburgerLand is a real paradise of opportunities and variety.
Tirol: Renowned for its Alpine courses with stunning mountain views, Tirol offers a unique golfing experience surrounded by nature.
Vorarlberg: With its beautiful courses nestled in the Alps, Vorarlberg offers breathtaking mountain scenery and a peaceful, natural setting.
Austria is the ideal destination for a golfing holiday that's fun for all ages. Many golf resorts feature child-friendly facilities, lessons, and activities, ensuring the whole family feels welcome. While parents enjoy challenging rounds surrounded by stunning landscapes, children can discover the joy of the sport. Beyond the course, nearby attractions, scenic hikes, and cycling routes between lakes and mountains make for a well-rounded and memorable getaway for everyone.
Sustainable golf holidays
Use eco-friendly golf balls: Biodegradable balls minimise the impact on natural habitats.
Respect local wildlife: Avoid disturbing animals and their environments on the course.
Stay local: Choose golf courses that support environmental initiatives, such as reduced water usage and green energy.
E-carts: Choose golf courses that provide e-carts.
Eco-certifications: Choose courses with certifications like Audubon International or GEO Certified® to support sustainability efforts.