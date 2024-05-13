Nationals of any of the following visa-exempt countries/territories need to apply for an ETIAS travel authorisation:

Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Macao, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Nauru, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Serbia (excluding holders of Serbian passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate (in Serbian: Koordinaciona uprava)), Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela.

Please find more information here.

다음 비자 면제 국가/지역의 국민은 ETIAS 여행 허가를 신청해야 합니다: 알바니아, 앤티가바부다, 아르헨티나, 오스트레일리아, 바하마, 바베이도스, 보스니아 헤르체고비나, 브라질, 브루나이, 캐나다, 칠레, 콜롬비아, 코스타리카, 도미니카, 엘살바도르, 조지아, 그레나다, 과테말라, 온두라스, 홍콩, 이스라엘, 일본, 키리바시, 코소보, 마카오, 말레이시아, 마셜제도, 모리셔스, 멕시코, 미크로네시아, 몰도바, 몬테네그로, 뉴질랜드, 니카라과, 북마케도니아, 나우루, 팔라우, 파나마, 파라과이, 페루, 세인트키츠네비스, 세인트루시아, 세인트빈센트 그레나딘, 사모아, 세르비아(세르비아 조정청에서 발급한 세르비아 여권 소지자 제외(세르비아어로 된 여권): 코디네이션나 우프라바)), 세이셸, 싱가포르, 솔로몬 제도, 대한민국, 대만, 동티모르, 통가, 트리니다드 토바고, 투발루, 우크라이나, 아랍에미리트, 영국, 미국, 우루과이, 바누아투, 베네수엘라. 자세한 정보는 여기에서 확인하세요.