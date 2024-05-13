ETIAS
European Travel Information and Authorisation System
개요:
한국 국적자는 2025년 봄부터 오스트리아를 포함한 27개 쉥겐조약 가맹국 및 불가리아, 루마니아, 키프로스를 여행할 때 ETIAS(European Travel Information and Authorisation System)의 취득이 필요합니다. 2024년 6월 현재 아직 시행 개시일은 정해지지 않았지만 2025년 이후에 해당 국가로 여행을 계획하시는 분들은 ETIAS 공식 사이트를 반드시 확인해 주시기 바랍니다. 취득료는 7유로가 될 전망이며, 18세 미만 및 70세 이상은 지불 면제가 됩니다(ETIAS 취득은 필요합니다).
덧붙여 ETIAS 공식이라고 속이는 사이트가 이미 많이 존재합니다. ETIAS의 공식 사이트는 https://travel-europe.europa.eu/etias_en 뿐입니다. 위장 사이트에 속지 않도록 부디 조심하세요.
※입국, 체류, 세관의 관련 업무는 관광청의 관할 밖으로, 이에 관한 문제의 책임은 관광청에서 일절 지지 못 하는 점, 미리 양해하신 후에 읽어 주십시오. 이에 관한 문의는 주한 오스트리아 대사관에 연락하시기 바랍니다.
FAQ
ETIAS travel authorisation is an entry requirement for visa-exempt nationals travelling to 30 European countries.ETIAS 여행 허가는 유럽 30개국을 여행하는 비자 면제 국가의 입국 요건입니다.
These 30 European countries require visa-exempt travellers to have an ETIAS travel authorisation:
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland
Please find more information here.
이 30개 유럽 국가는 비자 면제 여행객에게 ETIAS 여행 허가를 요구합니다: 오스트리아, 벨기에, 불가리아, 크로아티아, 키프로스, 체코, 덴마크, 에스토니아, 핀란드, 프랑스, 독일, 그리스, 헝가리, 아이슬란드, 이탈리아, 라트비아, 리히텐슈타인, 리투아니아, 룩셈부르크, 몰타, 네덜란드, 노르웨이, 폴란드, 포르투갈, 루마니아, 슬로바키아, 슬로베니아, 스페인, 스웨덴, 스위스 자세한 정보는 여기를 참조하세요.
Nationals of any of the following visa-exempt countries/territories need to apply for an ETIAS travel authorisation:
Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Macao, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Nauru, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Serbia (excluding holders of Serbian passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate (in Serbian: Koordinaciona uprava)), Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela.
Please find more information here.
다음 비자 면제 국가/지역의 국민은 ETIAS 여행 허가를 신청해야 합니다: 알바니아, 앤티가바부다, 아르헨티나, 오스트레일리아, 바하마, 바베이도스, 보스니아 헤르체고비나, 브라질, 브루나이, 캐나다, 칠레, 콜롬비아, 코스타리카, 도미니카, 엘살바도르, 조지아, 그레나다, 과테말라, 온두라스, 홍콩, 이스라엘, 일본, 키리바시, 코소보, 마카오, 말레이시아, 마셜제도, 모리셔스, 멕시코, 미크로네시아, 몰도바, 몬테네그로, 뉴질랜드, 니카라과, 북마케도니아, 나우루, 팔라우, 파나마, 파라과이, 페루, 세인트키츠네비스, 세인트루시아, 세인트빈센트 그레나딘, 사모아, 세르비아(세르비아 조정청에서 발급한 세르비아 여권 소지자 제외(세르비아어로 된 여권): 코디네이션나 우프라바)), 세이셸, 싱가포르, 솔로몬 제도, 대한민국, 대만, 동티모르, 통가, 트리니다드 토바고, 투발루, 우크라이나, 아랍에미리트, 영국, 미국, 우루과이, 바누아투, 베네수엘라. 자세한 정보는 여기에서 확인하세요.
ETIAS는 2025년 봄부터 6개월의 과도기를 거쳐 도입될 예정입니다.
An ETIAS is designed for short-term stays, up to 90 days in any 180-day period. A granted ETIAS is valid for 3 years or until the passport expires - whichever occurs first. It also allows multiple entries during these 3 years.
ETIAS는 180일 기간 중 최대 90일까지의 단기 체류를 위해 고안되었습니다. 발급된 ETIAS는 3년 또는 여권 만료일 중 먼저 도래하는 날까지 유효합니다. 또한 3년 동안 여러 번 입국할 수 있습니다.
You can complete the application form using the official ETIAS website or the mobile app.
공식 ETIAS 웹사이트 또는 모바일 앱을 사용하여 신청서를 작성할 수 있습니다.
ETIAS 여행 허가를 신청하는 데 드는 비용은 1인당 7유로입니다. 18세 미만 및 70세 이상 여행자도 ETIAS 여행 허가가 필요하지만, 수수료는 면제됩니다.
You need a valid travel document, which should a) not expire in less than three months, and b) not be older than 10 years. Specific requirements apply to travel documents issued by some countries and special administrative regions, entities and territorial authorities. Please check here for more information.
When completing the application, you will be asked to provide the following information:
Personal information including your name(s), surname, date and place of birth, nationality, home address, parent's first names, email address and phone number;
Travel document details;
Details about your level of education and current occupation;
Details about your intended travel and stay in any of the countries requiring ETIAS;
Details about any criminal convictions, any past travels to war or conflict zones, and whether you have recently been subject to a decision requiring you to leave the territory of any country.
유효한 여행 서류가 필요하며, a) 3개월 이내에 만료되지 않아야 하고 b) 10년이 지나지 않아야 합니다. 일부 국가 및 특별 행정 구역, 단체 및 영토 당국에서 발급하는 여행 서류에는 특정 요건이 적용됩니다. 자세한 내용은 여기에서 확인하세요.
신청서를 작성할 때 다음 정보를 제공해야 합니다:
- 이름, 성, 생년월일 및 출생지, 국적, 집 주소, 부모의 이름, 이메일 주소 및 전화번호를 포함한 개인정보, -
여행 서류 세부 정보,
- 교육 수준 및 현재 직업에 대한 세부 정보,
ETIAS가 필요한 국가에서의 여행 및 체류 계획에 대한 세부 정보,
범죄 전과, 과거 전쟁 또는 분쟁 지역 여행, 최근 국가 영토를 떠나라는 결정을 받은 적이 있는지에 대한 세부 정보를 입력하셔야 합니다.
Most applications are processed within minutes. If it takes longer, you will receive a decision within four days. If additional information is needed, this period could be extended by up to 14 days, or up to 30 days if you are invited to an interview. You should apply for an ETIAS well in advance of your planned journey.
대부분의 신청은 몇 분 이내에 처리됩니다. 더 오래 걸리는 경우 4일 이내에 결정을 받게 됩니다. 추가 정보가 필요한 경우 이 기간은 최대 14일, 인터뷰 초대를 받은 경우 최대 30일까지 연장될 수 있습니다. 여행 계획보다 훨씬 전에 ETIAS를 신청해야 합니다.
ETIAS is linked to your travel document, so please make sure you travel with the same document that you used for your application. Otherwise, you will not be allowed entry at the border.
ETIAS는 여행 서류와 연결되어 있으므로 신청 시 사용한 것과 동일한 서류를 지참하고 여행하시기 바랍니다. 그렇지 않으면 국경에서 입국이 허용되지 않습니다.