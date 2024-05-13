Pancakes with powdered sugar on blue-and-white plates, jam jar and powdered sugar sifter beside them.
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Palatschinken - Austrian Pancakes

  • 대표
  • 간식
  • 채식주의
  • dessert

Enjoy Austria's version of pancakes with apricot jam.

준비

  • 준비 시간: 30 분
  • 4 용량
1 단계

For the Palatschinken

Whisk the flour, milk, sugar, and salt together until smooth, and gradually add the eggs. Leave to stand for about 15 minutes.

2 단계

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil or butter in a pan over medium-high heat and start the first pancake by pouring in roughly 4 tablespoons of batter. The pan floor should be covered thinly but completely. Allow to brown slightly, turn, and brown on the other side.

3 단계

Remove and continue making the individual pancakes, stacking them as they are ready. Keep warm on a covered plate. Add 2 tablespoons of oil for each pancake.

4 단계

For the filling

One of the classic Viennese sweet fillings is apricot jam, which is usually infused with a shot of brandy, then spread thinly on the Palatschinken and rolled up. Serve sprinkled with fine powder sugar with whipped cream and some mint leaves for garnish.

Tips & tricks:

  • To make the pancakes extra fluffy, you can add a little bit of sparkling water when adding the eggs.

  • Palatschinken also taste great with savoury fillings, such as spinach and feta cheese, ham and cheese, or Mozzarella and tomatoes.

  • Other suggested sweet fillings include jams and jellies of all types, Nutella, curd cheese, or apple cinnamon.

  • The batter keeps in the fridge for a day or two, so you can prepare everything the night before if you want an early morning pancake breakfast.

재료

For the Palatschinken

관련 기사