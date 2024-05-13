Baked Apple Rings with Cranberry Cream
- 대표
- 간식
- 채식주의
- dessert
This sweet treat is the perfect finish to an Austrian meal.
준비
- 준비 시간: 40 분
- 4 용량
For the batter
Separate the eggs and melt the butter. Whisk egg whites until foamy. Whisk flour, egg yolks, and beer into a creamy dough. Add salt, confectioner's sugar, and melted butter. Very carefully, mix the foamy egg whites with the creamy dough - use a rubber spatula, not a whisk. Leave for 10 minutes.
Peel the apples and remove the cores using an apple corer. Cut the apples into slices of 1 cm (0.5 in). Mix the cinnamon with refined sugar in a flat bowl (to coat the apple rings later).
Variations: Use plums or pears instead of apple rings.
For the cranberry cream
Whisk cream, then knead the vanilla pod until soft, cut it in half, and scratch out the vanilla purée. Add to cream. Fold the cranberry jam into the the cream.
Tip: Try making home-made vanilla sugar: cut the used vanilla pod into pieces and keep in a glass with confectioner's sugar. Shake from time to time and add cut-up vanilla beans if you have some. Sift for use.
In order for the cream to not melt too fast, soak 1 leaf of gelatin in cold water, add to a table spoon of warm cream, and mix with the cranberry jam.
Heat up the plant oil in a pan until it hisses and bubbles up when some breadcrumbs or a small piece of butter is introduced. Take a toothpick or fork to drag the apple rings through the batter and bake for about 4-5 minutes until golden brown. Take out the baked rings and place on a paper towel to dry off. While still hot, coat in cinnamon-sugar mix, sprinkle with confectioner's sugar and serve with cranberry cream.
Drinks Tip: Enjoy a glass of Gewürztraminer-Beerenauslese dessert wine with your apple rings.