Fresh boiled Beef Salad

육류

대표

main-course • 레시피 제공자: Star-Chef Marcus G. Lindner

There is hardly a tastier way to demonstrate how firmly Austrian cuisine is anchored in the heart of Europe than with one of the most typical Viennese dishes: Tafelspitz (boiled beef). The necessary ingredients are excellent beef, a few vegetables, aromatic spices and plenty of water for cooking.