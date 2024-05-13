1 단계

Wash and peel the carrots. Depending on their size/thickness, halve or quarter them lengthwise. Place them on a sheet of baking paper. Use a vegetable peeler to create wide strips of zest from the lemon, then squeeze the lemon for its juice.

Season the carrots with salt, lemon juice, lemon zest, small pieces of butter, and sprigs of thyme. Wrap the carrots in the baking paper and seal all ends with a stapler.