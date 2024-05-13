Braised Carrots with Hazelnut Foam
- 채식주의
- starter
The reddish-purple carrot is perfect for a vegetarian dish in winter. A real treat!
준비
- 준비 시간: 60 분
- 4 용량
Wash and peel the carrots. Depending on their size/thickness, halve or quarter them lengthwise. Place them on a sheet of baking paper. Use a vegetable peeler to create wide strips of zest from the lemon, then squeeze the lemon for its juice.
Season the carrots with salt, lemon juice, lemon zest, small pieces of butter, and sprigs of thyme. Wrap the carrots in the baking paper and seal all ends with a stapler.
Variation: Use black salsify instead of carrots. Place peeled black salsify in cold water with the juice of 1 lemon. Once all are peeled, remove from the water, drain, and proceed as with the carrots. The cooking time is about 25-30 minutes.
Cook in a preheated oven at 150°C (300°F) fan for about 40 minutes. The carrots should be tender (test with the tip of a knife).
For the hazelnut foam, melt butter in a small pot. In a mixing bowl over a double boiler, whisk together beef broth and egg yolks until creamy and foamy. Slowly whisk in hazelnut oil and melted butter into the yolk foam. Stir in hazelnut paste. Add vinegar, and salt to taste.
Pour the hazelnut foam into an iSi bottle (Gourmet Whip), attach the closure cap with a sealing ring, and charge with 2 cartridges for a 0.5-litre (1 pint) bottle or 4 cartridges for a 1-litre (1 quart) bottle. Keep warm in a water bath at 50°C (120°F).
Tip: If you don’t have an iSi bottle, you can serve the hot hazelnut foam without foaming it. Timing is crucial: Prepare the foam freshly just before the end of the carrot cooking time.
Carefully cut open the baking paper and serve the carrots on the paper. Sprinkle with hazelnut flakes. Serve the hazelnut foam separately in small bowls.
Drink Recommendation: Medium-bodied Pinot Blanc (Weißburgunder).