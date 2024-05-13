Braised Roast Venison with Dumplings and Wild Berries
- 대표
- 육류
- main-course
When the weather gets colder and the leaves start turning, we like heartier cuisine. Autumn is the perfect season for all things venison!
준비
- 준비 시간: 90 분
- 4 용량
Season shoulder with venison seasoning and salt, coat with mustard.
Variation: Use chamois shoulder or leg or venison leg instead of venison.
Roast bones in a casserole with 1 tsp butter at medium temperature for about 5 minutes until brown.
Wash root vegetables thoroughly, cut into 2 cm pieces and roast with the bones for 2-3 minutes. Peel and coarsely chop onions, add, roast for 2-3 minutes longer.
Finely dice pancetta, add. Add tomato paste, stir quickly and immediately douse with half of the red and port wine. Cook until it roasts again. Repeat process with remaining port and red wine.
Add shoulder to pan. Top up with soup or gravy and add cilantro, bay leaf and pepper. Cover the pan with baking paper (serves as protection, so the liquid can also evaporate). Braise the roast for 1-1.5 hours in a preheated oven at 160 °C (320 °F) top/bottom heat until tender. If necessary, add some more soup or gravy.
Variation: Instead of coriander, bay leaf and pepper, use 1 tsp game seasoning.
Meanwhile, cut bread into cubes for the semolina dumplings. Foam the butter in a pan and let it brown while stirring until it is fragrant. Pluck lovage and chop finely. Add lovage, eggs, sour cream, milk, brown butter, salt and nutmeg to toast and mix thoroughly. Let stand for 10 minutes.
Spread the soaked mixture lengthwise on plastic wrap or on a clean, odourless tea towel and shape to desired width (about 5 cm in diameter). Carefully close foil at both ends like a candy (tie tea towel with splits) and wrap foil roll (tea towel not) again with tin foil for better stability. Cook in simmering water for about 35 minutes, covered. Lift out of water, unwrap from foil (or tea towel).
Remove shoulder and place on a plate covered with cling film in oven at 50 °C (122 °F) top/bottom heat until warm. Strain sauce and reduce to desired consistency.
Cut dumplings into finger-thick slices and roast gently in a pan with foamed butter until golden brown on both sides.
Mix cold butter vigorously into sauce with a hand blender, thicken with starch dissolved in a little water if necessary. Cut meat across the grain into finger-thick slices. Serve meat with sauce, semolina dumplings, wild berries and burnet.
Variations:
Instead of venison, use shoulder or leg of chamois.
Instead of coriander, bay leaf and pepper, use 1 teaspoon of venison seasoning.
Drinks Tip:
Accompany with a glass of "Blauer Zweigelt".