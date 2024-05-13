7 단계

Spread the soaked mixture lengthwise on plastic wrap or on a clean, odourless tea towel and shape to desired width (about 5 cm in diameter). Carefully close foil at both ends like a candy (tie tea towel with splits) and wrap foil roll (tea towel not) again with tin foil for better stability. Cook in simmering water for about 35 minutes, covered. Lift out of water, unwrap from foil (or tea towel).