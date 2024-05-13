Three apple dumplings with breadcrumbs and icing sugar on grey plate, halved apples and sugar sifter beside.
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Curd Cheese Dumplings with Applesauce

  • 간식
  • 채식주의
  • dessert

There are many ways to prepare curd dumplings, this one with spelt is very easy and quick to recreate.

준비

  • 준비 시간: 70 분
  • 12 dumplings
1 단계

For the spelt curd dumplings, quickly mix all the ingredients together and leave in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

2 단계

Peel apples, cut them into small pieces and put them into a small pot. Pour in water, add lemon juice and cinnamon and simmer on low heat until apples break down. Alternatively, the soft stewed apples can be finely pureed with a blender.

3 단계

Place a pot with plenty of water and bring to a boil. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and form dumplings with wet hands or an ice cream scoop.

4 단계

Place the dumplings in the boiling water and let them steep - not boil - for about 10 - 12 minutes. Depending on the size of the dumplings, the cooking time may be slightly shorter or longer.

5 단계

In the meantime, melt the butter and roast the spelt crumbs in it until golden brown.

6 단계

Remove the dumplings from the water, toss in the breadcrumbs and serve with applesauce.

재료

For the curd dumplings
For the butter crumbs
For the applesauce

관련 기사