Hand garnishing cocktail glass with mint and lemon slice, syrup bottle and jigger beside on linen cloth.
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Ginger Mint Drink

  • 음료

Refreshing garden mint meets the powerful aroma of ginger and gin.

준비

  • 준비 시간: 30 분
  • 2 용량
1 단계

For the ginger syrup

Peel the ginger and cut it into thin slices. Wash the mint leaves.

2 단계

Halve the lemon and squeeze it, then mix it in a pot with the water.

3 단계

Add the ginger slices, mint leaves and sugar. Stir well and bring it to a boil. Then reduce the temperature and let the mixture simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes.

4 단계

Remove the mint leaves. Pour the syrup with the ginger slices into a clean bottle and let it cool. Close the bottle and store it in the fridge.

5 단계

For the ginger mint drink

Wash the lemon and cut int into thin slices.

6 단계

Put the lemon slices into the glasses along with the ice cubes. Add ginger syrup and gin.

7 단계

Add the mineral water and garnish with fresh mint.

Option: Leave out the gin for an alcohol-free summer drink.

재료

For the ginger syrup
For the ginger mint spritz

관련 기사