Nut-Chocolate Gugelhupf
- 대표
- 간식
- 채식주의
- dessert
The Nut-Chocolate Gugelhupf is a classic in the Viennese cuisine. With this recipe, you can easily make it at home.
준비
- 준비 시간: 55 분
- 10 용량
For the dough
Beat egg yolks with icing sugar until frothy. Add room-temperature butter and continue to beat until frothy.
Preheat the oven to about 180°C fan (356°F). Grease the Bundt cake tin with melted butter.
Beat egg whites with a pinch of salt and caster sugar until stiff peaks form. Melt chocolate in a bain-marie.
Mix flour with baking powder and combine with ground nuts, cocoa powder, and melted chocolate. Gently fold in the egg-white mixture.
Pour the batter into the tin and bake for about 50–55 minutes. Allow to cool slightly, then turn out onto a wire rack. Dust with icing sugar or cover with glaze.
For the glaze
Break the chocolate into rough pieces and melt with butter and coconut oil over hot steam, stirring until smooth. Allow to cool while stirring. Spread the still warm Bundt cake with redcurrant jam and cover with the glaze. Sprinkle with brittle or chopped nuts.
재료
Did you know, that...?
Success has many fathers, and the Bundt cake is no exception. Austrians believe their Bundt cake (Gugelhupf) originates from the Middle High German word for the brown monk's hood and yeast (gugele-hopf). It sounds logical. However, so does the French interpretation, which traces the Alsatian "Kouglhof" back to a sweet dish that, according to legend, the Three Wise Men carried with them as sustenance on their long journey, inspired by their turbans.