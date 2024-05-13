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Pear-Saffron Compote

  • 채식주의
레시피 제공자: Richard Rauch and Katharina Seiser

Pear and saffron - an elegant liaison in a glass.

준비

  • 준비 시간: 90 분
  • 3 glasses á about 1 l (35 oz)
1 단계

Massage the vanilla pods until soft, then halve them and scrape out the seeds. In a pot, combine 500 ml (17 oz) of water, white wine, granulated sugar, lemon juice, saffron, the scraped vanilla pods and seeds, and cloves. Bring to a boil and simmer gently for 5 minutes.

2 단계

Peel the pears, halve them, remove the cores, and cut the pears into 3 cm (1.18 in) thick wedges. Place the pear wedges in cold water to prevent browning.

3 단계

Remove the pears from the water and layer them in jars. Divide the vanilla pods and cloves among the jars and pour the hot syrup over them. Seal the jars.

4 단계

Place them on a baking tray. Pour boiling water into the tray to a depth of about a finger's width and cook the compote at 130 °C/266 °F (top/bottom heat) for 1 hour. Alternatively, steam at 95°C/203 °F for 45 minutes. Let cool.

Tip: Keeps for at least 6 months and pairs very well with roast venison or poppy seed noodles.

재료

For the compote

관련 기사