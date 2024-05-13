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Plum Cake with Butter Crumble

  • 간식
  • 채식주의
  • dessert
레시피 제공자: Richard Rauch and Katharina Seiser

This juicy plum cake with crunchy butter crumble is a delicious autumnal favourite in Austria.

준비

  • 준비 시간: 100 분
  • 1 Baking tray
1 단계

Take all ingredients out of the fridge 1 hour before you start. Warm up milk to approx. 30°C / 86°F. Melt the butter. Whisk egg, egg yolks, salt, refined sugar, grated lemon zest, crumbled yeast, warm milk, and melted butter. Add flour to make a dough and knead until the dough doesn't stick to the bowl (use a food processor/dough hook if possible).

2 단계

Cover the bowl with a tea towel and prove for 1 hour at room temperature, until the dough has doubled in volume. Fold the dough and prove for another 10 minutes.

3 단계

Remove the pits from the plums. Score the halved plums up to the middle and mix with ground cinnamon.

4 단계

For the crumble, mix nut flour or ground almonds with flour, sugar, salt and butter.

5 단계

Pre-heat your oven to 200°C / 400°F (fan). Put baking paper onto the baking tray. Roll the dough to a thickness of about 0.5 cm / 0.2 inch on a floured worktop. Put the dough on the baking tray and cover tightly with upright plums.

6 단계

There are 2 variations for the crumble:

For immediate consumption: Sprinkle plum cake with butter crumble, turn down the oven heat to 160°C / 320°F (fan) and bake the cake for 35-40 minutes. Let cool down and dust with confectioner's sugar.

For keeping the crumble crisp for a longer time: Turn down the oven heat to 160°C / 320°F (fan) and bake the cake without the crumble. After 15 minutes, add crumble on a separate baking tray (on baking paper) and bake both for another 20 minutes, until the crumble is golden-brown. Take both trays out of the oven, heat up jelly or jam, coat the hot cake and then add crumble.

Tip: Enjoy your cake with a Viennese coffee or a glass of plum nectar.

재료

For the plum cake
For the crumble

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