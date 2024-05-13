Slice of plum cake with icing sugar on plate, fresh plums and twig on rustic wooden table.
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Plum Crumble Cake

  • 간식
  • 채식주의
  • dessert

Juicy plums are harvested in late summer - the perfect time for a great classic dessert. Crumble cake like grandma used to make.

준비

  • 준비 시간: 40 분
  • 10 pieces
1 단계

Cut the butter into small cubes. Knead the spelt flour, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, salt, and crumble the mixture with your fingers. Place in a bowl, cover, and let rest in the fridge.

2 단계

Line a springform pan with baking paper or grease it and dust with flour.

3 단계

Wash the plums, halve, stone, and slice them.

4 단계

Beat the butter, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt. Use a hand mixer or a stand mixer with a whisk attachment. Then mix in the maple syrup, eggs, and sparkling water. Fold in the flour and baking powder using a hand mixer or a stand mixer with a dough hook.

5 단계

Spread the batter in the springform pan and press it down. Create a 2–3 cm (approximately 1 inch) high edge. Prick the dough with a fork.

6 단계

Arrange the plum slices closely together in a circle on the dough. Distribute the crumble topping over the cake and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) top and bottom heat for 30–40 minutes until golden brown.

재료

For the dough
For the crumble

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