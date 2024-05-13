Potato-Sauerkraut Pancake with Creamy Chinese Kale
- 채식주의
- main-course
A perfect autumn recipe, where potato meets Sauerkraut and kale.
준비
- 준비 시간: 30 분
- 4 용량
For the potato pancakes, peel the potatoes and grate them coarsely. Mix with salt and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain the liquid and squeeze the mixture lightly.
Peel and finely chop the onion and garlic. Mix the onion, garlic, and sauerkraut with the potatoes, nutmeg, caraway seeds, eggs, and flour to form a smooth batter.
For the salad, halve the kale and remove the core. Cut the kale into 0.5 cm (¼ inch) thick strips. Peel and halve the onion, remove the core, and cut into thin wedges, then add to the cabbage. Peel the garlic, remove the germ, and finely chop. Mix the lemon zest and juice, cream, salt, pepper, caraway seeds, and garlic to make a dressing, then pour over the kale salad and gently mix with two spoons or salad servers.
Tip: Enhance the creamy Chinese kale with 2 tablespoons of pumpkin seed or cold-pressed peanut oil.
Fry the potato pancakes in batches. Heat some clarified butter in a pan. Use a spoon to shape the potato mixture into small, flat pancakes in the pan, leaving some space between them. Fry slowly on each side for about 2–3 minutes until crisp and golden brown. Drain on kitchen paper and serve with the creamy Chinese kale salad.
Drinks Tip: malt ale