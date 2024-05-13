3 단계

For the salad, halve the kale and remove the core. Cut the kale into 0.5 cm (¼ inch) thick strips. Peel and halve the onion, remove the core, and cut into thin wedges, then add to the cabbage. Peel the garlic, remove the germ, and finely chop. Mix the lemon zest and juice, cream, salt, pepper, caraway seeds, and garlic to make a dressing, then pour over the kale salad and gently mix with two spoons or salad servers.