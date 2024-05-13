Pretzel Soup
- 대표
- soup
The Pretzel soup is a typical recipe from the Wildschönau area in Tirol. It's not a soup actually, even if the name suggests it.
준비
- 준비 시간: 45 분
- 4 용량
1 단계
Cut the pretzels in 1 cm (0.4 inch) wide pieces, pour hot soup over them, cover and leave to soak.
2 단계
Carefully pour off any excess soup.
3 단계
Layer pretzels and cheese in a baking dish.
4 단계
Fry the finely chopped onion in butter until light yellow and pour over the layers.
5 단계
Bake in the oven, and serve sprinkled with chives.
Tip: As for drinks, take milk or buttermilk.
재료
For the Pretzel soup