4 단계

In a pan, heat oil and clarified butter. Place the pumpkin schnitzel in the pan when the fat is so hot that it hisses and bubbles up when breadcrumbs or a small piece of butter is introduced. Fry for 2 minutes until golden brown. Turn using a spatula (do not pierce the coating!) and fry on the other side until similarly golden brown. Remove the crispy pumpkin schnitzel carefully and place it on a paper towel to dry off.