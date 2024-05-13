Styrian Fried Chicken
- 육류
- 대표
- main-course
Try that classic from the Styrian cuisine based on a recipe by Johann Lafer.
준비
- 준비 시간: 30 분
- 2 용량
Rinse, dry, and cut up the chicken: cut out and halve the breasts, separate and halve the thighs.
Remove the skin if desired. Preheat the oven to 220°C (428°F).
Beat the eggs. Season the chicken pieces generously with salt and cayenne pepper, coat them in flour, dip them in the beaten eggs, and then coat them in breadcrumbs.
Place the breaded chicken pieces on a baking tray, drizzle with oil, and bake in the hot oven for about 30 minutes, turning once.
Tip: The fried chicken is baked in the oven rather than fried in fat, which makes it both juicy and crispy.
Drain the baked chicken on kitchen paper and serve garnished with lemon wedges.
Tip: Styrian pumpkin seed oil tastes great in potato or lamb's lettuce salad.