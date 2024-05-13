Fragrant mountain cheese, modern wood architecture, concerts on grassy slopes: In the Bregenzerwald, sustainable construction meets a way of life in harmony with nature.

Anyone visiting Vorarlberg will notice it straight away: In the Bregenzerwald, building is done differently. Centuries-old houses showcasing traditional wood craftsmanship stand alongside modern wooden structures with expansive windows. Whether private homes, museums, or nurseries, they all share one thing: they’re made of wood. Often spruce, fir, elm, or beech, and always crafted with meticulous attention to detail. It’s a delight to wander through the villages and uncover these architectural gems.

You can look forward to more than just creative architecture and design: There’s also exceptional cuisine and breathtaking natural experiences. Enjoy hiking, cycling, and mountain biking in summer, or skiing, winter hiking, and cross-country skiing in winter.