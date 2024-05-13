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Bregenzerwald
Mountain cheese, wooden architecture, nature.

Fragrant mountain cheese, modern wood architecture, concerts on grassy slopes: In the Bregenzerwald, sustainable construction meets a way of life in harmony with nature.

Anyone visiting Vorarlberg will notice it straight away: In the Bregenzerwald, building is done differently. Centuries-old houses showcasing traditional wood craftsmanship stand alongside modern wooden structures with expansive windows. Whether private homes, museums, or nurseries, they all share one thing: they’re made of wood. Often spruce, fir, elm, or beech, and always crafted with meticulous attention to detail. It’s a delight to wander through the villages and uncover these architectural gems.

You can look forward to more than just creative architecture and design: There’s also exceptional cuisine and breathtaking natural experiences. Enjoy hiking, cycling, and mountain biking in summer, or skiing, winter hiking, and cross-country skiing in winter.

Quick guide to the Bregenzerwald
location:region in Vorarlberg from Lake Constance to the Großes Walsertal valley
villages:23
types of cheese:approx. 50 different varieties
hiking trails:1,500 km / 932 miles of signposted hiking trails
ski areas:14

The Bregenzerwald and Großes Walsertal Guest Card is your "ticket" to a world of mountain adventures and indulgent experiences. It offers unlimited rides on cable cars, access to eco-friendly public buses, and refreshing, relaxing visits to outdoor swimming pools.

Meet the Bregenzerwald

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Forest excursions and exercise in the forest

Schubertiade in Schwarzenberg and Hohenems

Mountain cheese dairy in Schoppernau

Metzler dairy in Egg

Löwen Alpine distillery and bar

Nazes Hus inn in Mellau

Activities in the Bregenzerwald

특별한 숙소

Hotel Krone in Au

Sporthotel Krone in Schoppernau

Hotel Post in Bezau

Biohotel Schwanen in Bizau

Hotel Gasthof Krone in Hittisau

Hotel Gasthof Hirschen in Schwarzenberg

Hotel Tannahof in Au

FAQs

The Bregenzerwald region is located in Austria in the state of Vorarlberg and stretches eastwards from Lake Constance. It borders the Kleinwalsertal and the Großes Walsertal to the south. Roughly 32,000 people live in its 23 villages:

Alberschwende, Bezau, Bizau, Damüls, Doren, Egg, Hittisau, Krumbach, Langen, Langenegg, Lingenau, Mellau, Reuthe, Riefensberg, Schnepfau, Schoppernau, Schröcken, Schwarzenberg, Sibratsgfäll, Sulzberg, Warth.

The Bregenzerwald is renowned for its contemporary wooden architecture, traditional craftsmanship, and sustainable landscape management through the three-tier farming system (valley – mountain pastures – alpine meadows). Visitors can enjoy a mix of outstanding culinary experiences, architectural and design highlights, and the natural beauty of the region. In summer, activities include hiking, cycling, and mountain biking, while winter offers skiing, snowshoeing, winter hiking, ski touring, and cross-country skiing.

Anyone who travels to Vorarlberg will immediately notice: building styles in the Bregenzerwald are unique. Centuries-old houses showcasing traditional wooden craftsmanship stand alongside modern timber constructions with expansive windows.

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