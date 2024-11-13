Montafon
Mountain peaks, mountain villages, biodiversity
Introduction
Alpine places to pause, remember and relax. The Montafon gives an insight into real life in the Vorarlberg mountains: between rugged mountain peaks you will find lively village life, local culture and regional cuisine.
Wild and romantic corners, perfectly groomed pistes and fantastic ski tours: winter in the Montafon makes the hearts of mountain enthusiasts beat faster. The Silvretta, Verwall and Rätikon region in the south of Vorarlberg impresses with its altitudes of over 3,000 meters, snow-covered forests and slopes of all levels of difficulty.
The Montafon from all perspectives
주요 하이라이트
How Sura Kees is made
The taste of Montafon Sura Kees ranges from fresh and spicy to tangy. The cheese specialty made from sour milk has been produced since the 12th century. This means that the valley has one of the oldest cheese-making traditions in the Alps.
Sura Kees can be found as an ingredient in the Bŏlma-Nodla. This dessert can be enjoyed savory or sweet. Another cheese classic is the Montafon Keesknöpfli - traditionally served in a wooden bowl with apple sauce on the side.
특별한 숙소
The Montafon is a mountain valley with a unique character
The still preserved Corn fields - agricultural areas between around 1,200 and 1,600 meters above sea level - are almost unique in the Alpine region. In the past, the whole family would move to the Maisäß in summer, then to the Alpe and back down to the valley via the Maisäß. This form of alpine farming and the associated lifestyle shaped the people and the landscape.