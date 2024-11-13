Aerial view of an alpine village with church, green meadows, river and mountains in backlighting.
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Montafon
Mountain peaks, mountain villages, biodiversity

The mountain valley with its alpine meadows, mountain forests and rivers is a habitat for rare bird species such as the golden eagle and protected moors.

Alpine places to pause, remember and relax. The Montafon gives an insight into real life in the Vorarlberg mountains: between rugged mountain peaks you will find lively village life, local culture and regional cuisine.

Wild and romantic corners, perfectly groomed pistes and fantastic ski tours: winter in the Montafon makes the hearts of mountain enthusiasts beat faster. The Silvretta, Verwall and Rätikon region in the south of Vorarlberg impresses with its altitudes of over 3,000 meters, snow-covered forests and slopes of all levels of difficulty.

Quick info about the Montafon
Location:In the south of Vorarlberg
Mountain villages:8
Cycling and mountain bike trails:260 km
Via ferratas:25
Ski areas:Silvretta Montafon, Gargellen, Golm, Kristberg, Silvretta-Bielerhöhe
Highest mountain:Piz Buin, 3,312 m in the Silvretta mountain range
Winter hiking trails:290

The Montafon Brandnertal WildPass is your ticket for winter and summer activities in the mountains.

The Montafon from all perspectives

주요 하이라이트

Night tobogganing from the village of Garfrescha down to the valley

Mountain breakfast

Guided tours: Mountains Plus adventure program

Climbing along the waterfall

The Montafon stone sheep

Alps and alpine dairies

Museums, churches and chapels

Activities in the Montafon

Dishes with cheese

How Sura Kees is made

The taste of Montafon Sura Kees ranges from fresh and spicy to tangy. The cheese specialty made from sour milk has been produced since the 12th century. This means that the valley has one of the oldest cheese-making traditions in the Alps.

Sura Kees can be found as an ingredient in the Bŏlma-Nodla. This dessert can be enjoyed savory or sweet. Another cheese classic is the Montafon Keesknöpfli - traditionally served in a wooden bowl with apple sauce on the side.

Montafon recipes

특별한 숙소

Hotel Fernblick: Immerse yourself and switch off with a mountain view

Hotel Vitalquelle Montafon

Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon

Falkensteiner Hotel Montafon

Maisäß, a piece of an ideal world

The Montafon is a mountain valley with a unique character

The still preserved Corn fields - agricultural areas between around 1,200 and 1,600 meters above sea level - are almost unique in the Alpine region. In the past, the whole family would move to the Maisäß in summer, then to the Alpe and back down to the valley via the Maisäß. This form of alpine farming and the associated lifestyle shaped the people and the landscape.

Vacations in the Montafon

FAQs

  • Schruns: Main town of the Montafon with a lively atmosphere and good infrastructure.

  • Tschagguns: Traditional architecture and idyllic village scene.

  • Gaschurn-Partenen: Starting point for the Silvretta High Alpine Road, ideal for hikes and mountain tours.

  • Silbertal: Natural surroundings for nature lovers.

  • St. Gallenkirch-Gortipohl: Popular with winter sports fans, many skiing options.

  • Bartholomäberg: Historic village with insights into Montafon culture.

  • Vandans: Typical mountain village with alpine charm and hiking trails.

  • Gargellen: Highest village in the Montafon, ideal for ski tours and alpine hikes.

In addition to the best-known ski area of Silvretta Montafon, there are also Gargellen, Golm, Kristberg and Silvretta-Bielerhöhe.

The Montafon is known for its mountain peaks, mountain villages and biodiversity:

  • Mountain landscape: the imposing mountains of the Silvretta, Rätikon and Verwall groups characterize the valley and offer breathtaking views.

  • Maisäß landscape: Historic alpine huts and mountain pastures that create a unique, original atmosphere.

  • Biodiversity: The mountain valley with its alpine meadows, mountain forests and rivers is a habitat for rare bird species such as the golden eagle and protected moors.

  • Winter sports: A popular destination for skiers and winter sports enthusiasts with a wide range of pistes, ski tours and winter hiking trails away from the ski areas.

  • Hiking, climbing and biking: Numerous hiking trails, via ferratas and mountain bike trails make the Montafon a magnet for mountain sports enthusiasts.

  • Tradition and culture: Typical Montafon architecture and living traditions characterize the region.

  • Culinary delights: Regional specialties such as Montafon Sura Kees are a specialty for gourmets.

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