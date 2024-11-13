The mountain valley with its alpine meadows, mountain forests and rivers is a habitat for rare bird species such as the golden eagle and protected moors.

Alpine places to pause, remember and relax. The Montafon gives an insight into real life in the Vorarlberg mountains: between rugged mountain peaks you will find lively village life, local culture and regional cuisine.

Wild and romantic corners, perfectly groomed pistes and fantastic ski tours: winter in the Montafon makes the hearts of mountain enthusiasts beat faster. The Silvretta, Verwall and Rätikon region in the south of Vorarlberg impresses with its altitudes of over 3,000 meters, snow-covered forests and slopes of all levels of difficulty.