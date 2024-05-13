Two hikers on a mountain ridge, green alpine meadows and snow-capped peaks in the background.
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Saalbach Hinterglemm
Active holidays 365 days a year

Mountain bike challenge and hiking paradise in summer, laid-back ski circus in winter: Saalbach Hinterglemm is a mix of breathtaking nature and outdoor activities.

Saalbach Hinterglemm is the ultimate Alpine destination for thrilling outdoor adventures amidst stunning natural beauty.

In winter, the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn offers over 270 kilometres of pistes, perfect for skiing and snowboarding. In summer, 400 kilometres of hiking and mountain biking trails, along with a high ropes course and jump tower, await. And there is more – the region is equally renowned for its family-friendly offerings.

With wellness facilities, cosy mountain huts, regional cuisine, and its famously relaxed and laid-back atmosphere, Saalbach Hinterglemm has everything you need for an active yet relaxing holiday.

Quick info about Saalbach Hinterglemm
Highest mountain:2.249 metres above sea level (Hochkogel)
Cable cars:9
Ski slopes:270 km
Ski huts:60
Bike routes:400 km
Hiking trails:400 km
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Friends、 Couples 、 Solo Traveler과 Families

The JOKER CARD offers free activities and attractive discounts in Saalbach Hinterglemm. The card is available directly on arrival and offers free access to many inclusive partners as well as discounts with bonus partners.

Meet Saalbach Hinterglemm

주요 하이라이트

Saalbach hiking challenge: 64 km and 3,800 vertical metres

Big-5-Bike Challenge: 5 mountains, 6 cable cars in one day

Baumzipfelweg: Discover the Alpine "Golden Gate" bridge

Learn-to-ride park: Highlight for all bike newbies

Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn

Alpine pastures and huts: Relax after conquering the summit

Toboggan run on the Reiterkogel: Speed by day and night

Activities in Saalbach Hinterglemm

Austria's largest bike region

Mountain biking in Saalbach Hinterglemm

Ride up the mountain and soak in the stunning Alpine panorama: The Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn region is a mountain biking paradise that leaves nothing to be desired. With over 70 kilometres of lines and trails and nine lifts across seven mountains, it is Austria’s largest bike region. Touring enthusiasts can also explore a vast network of 400 kilometres of trails.

A highlight is the neighbouring Bikepark Leogang, offering everything from natural mountain paths to spectacular freeride routes. The Riders Playground, spanning 10,000 square metres, is one of Europe’s largest beginner bike parks, providing a safe space for children and adults to practise and tackle new challenges.

Mountain biking
Step right up to the Skicircus!

Skiing in Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn

Sunshine, powder snow, and perfectly groomed slopes: With around 270 kilometres of pistes, the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn is one of Austria’s largest ski areas. Boasting 70 lifts, numerous snow parks, and thrilling night runs and freestyle tracks, it offers endless variety for skiers and snowboarders alike. Families will also find plenty to enjoy, with exciting activities for little piste explorers, budding racers, and future carving champions!

Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm

레시피

Salzburger Nockerl

Learn how to make the most famous dessert from Salzburg.

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Clear Soup with Semolina Dumplings

Make this classic Austrian first course at home.

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Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms

The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.

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Root Meat from Bluntau Char

Try out this recipe originating from Styria.

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Gugelhupf Cake

Gugelhupf cake, or Marmorgugelhupf, is an absolute classic.

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특별한 숙소

Family and garden hotel Theresia

Generationenhotel Ellmauhof

Adler Resort Apartments

Designhotel Wiesergut

Hotel VAYA Post

"The Green Road"

Sustainability in Saalbach Hinterglemm

Saalbach Hinterglemm is committed to sustainability, addressing challenges and initiatives with transparency. The focus lies on ecological, social, and economic aspects, guided by the “Green Road” – a step-by-step approach to a responsible future for both people and nature.

The region continually works to make its infrastructure, energy supply, mobility, and waste management more sustainable, with the goal of consciously and sustainably shaping its living environment for generations to come.

Sustainability projects

FAQs

Saalbach Hinterglemm is situated in SalzburgerLand, nestled in the Glemmtal valley of the Kitzbühel Alps. The villages are located at an altitude of 1,002 metres above sea level.

The surrounding mountains of Saalbach Hinterglemm reach altitudes of up to 2,249 metres (Hochkogel), making it a popular destination for winter sports and hiking holidays. Its blend of sports, nature, entertainment, and hospitality makes it a versatile year-round holiday destination.

  • Winter Sports: The Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn is one of Austria’s largest ski areas, offering over 270 kilometres of pistes, modern lifts, and a wide range of runs for all skill levels.

  • Mountain Biking and Hiking: In summer, the region transforms into an outdoor paradise with 400 kilometres of hiking and mountain biking trails. The “Big-5-Bike Challenge” is a must for ambitious bikers.

  • Family-Friendliness: Families can enjoy a variety of attractions, including children’s programmes, themed trails, and adventure parks.

In Winter

  • Skiing and Snowboarding: The Skicircus offers 270 kilometres of pistes and nine mountain cableways.

  • Cross-Country Skiing: Several trails wind through the scenic winter landscape.

  • Snowshoeing: Explore the alpine surroundings on guided or self-guided tours.

  • Tobogganing: Illuminated runs provide fun for all ages.

In Summer

  • Hiking: Over 400 kilometres of trails range from easy strolls to summit hikes.

  • Mountain Biking: As a leading bike destination in Europe, the area boasts numerous trails, bike parks, and the iconic “Big-5-Bike Challenge.”

  • Family Activities: Discover themed hiking paths, the high ropes course, or the treetop walkway at the valley head.

  • Paragliding: Soar over the Alps with breathtaking views on a tandem flight.

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