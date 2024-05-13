Mountain bike challenge and hiking paradise in summer, laid-back ski circus in winter: Saalbach Hinterglemm is a mix of breathtaking nature and outdoor activities.

Saalbach Hinterglemm is the ultimate Alpine destination for thrilling outdoor adventures amidst stunning natural beauty.

In winter, the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn offers over 270 kilometres of pistes, perfect for skiing and snowboarding. In summer, 400 kilometres of hiking and mountain biking trails, along with a high ropes course and jump tower, await. And there is more – the region is equally renowned for its family-friendly offerings.

With wellness facilities, cosy mountain huts, regional cuisine, and its famously relaxed and laid-back atmosphere, Saalbach Hinterglemm has everything you need for an active yet relaxing holiday.