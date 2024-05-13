Saalbach Hinterglemm
Active holidays 365 days a year
Introduction
Saalbach Hinterglemm is the ultimate Alpine destination for thrilling outdoor adventures amidst stunning natural beauty.
In winter, the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn offers over 270 kilometres of pistes, perfect for skiing and snowboarding. In summer, 400 kilometres of hiking and mountain biking trails, along with a high ropes course and jump tower, await. And there is more – the region is equally renowned for its family-friendly offerings.
With wellness facilities, cosy mountain huts, regional cuisine, and its famously relaxed and laid-back atmosphere, Saalbach Hinterglemm has everything you need for an active yet relaxing holiday.
The JOKER CARD offers free activities and attractive discounts in Saalbach Hinterglemm. The card is available directly on arrival and offers free access to many inclusive partners as well as discounts with bonus partners.
Meet Saalbach Hinterglemm
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Mountain biking in Saalbach Hinterglemm
Ride up the mountain and soak in the stunning Alpine panorama: The Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn region is a mountain biking paradise that leaves nothing to be desired. With over 70 kilometres of lines and trails and nine lifts across seven mountains, it is Austria’s largest bike region. Touring enthusiasts can also explore a vast network of 400 kilometres of trails.
A highlight is the neighbouring Bikepark Leogang, offering everything from natural mountain paths to spectacular freeride routes. The Riders Playground, spanning 10,000 square metres, is one of Europe’s largest beginner bike parks, providing a safe space for children and adults to practise and tackle new challenges.
Skiing in Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn
Sunshine, powder snow, and perfectly groomed slopes: With around 270 kilometres of pistes, the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn is one of Austria’s largest ski areas. Boasting 70 lifts, numerous snow parks, and thrilling night runs and freestyle tracks, it offers endless variety for skiers and snowboarders alike. Families will also find plenty to enjoy, with exciting activities for little piste explorers, budding racers, and future carving champions!
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Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms
The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.
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Sustainability in Saalbach Hinterglemm
Saalbach Hinterglemm is committed to sustainability, addressing challenges and initiatives with transparency. The focus lies on ecological, social, and economic aspects, guided by the “Green Road” – a step-by-step approach to a responsible future for both people and nature.
The region continually works to make its infrastructure, energy supply, mobility, and waste management more sustainable, with the goal of consciously and sustainably shaping its living environment for generations to come.