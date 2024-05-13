Vienna Woods
Hiking, mountain biking, wine taverns, thermal region
Introduction
Europe’s largest continuous deciduous forest, a UNESCO biosphere reserve, a traditional wine-growing area and home to countless cosy wine taverns – the Vienna Woods form a green belt between Vienna and the rural surroundings of Lower Austria, bringing nature right to the city’s doorstep. As a biosphere reserve, the Vienna Woods are a protected area that balances nature conservation with sustainable use and regional development. It is also the only biosphere reserve in Europe located so close to a major city. People living in Vienna especially value the Vienna Woods as a place to relax and unwind.
Nature lovers can explore a vast network of hiking trails across a varied landscape or enjoy around 1,250 kilometres of marked mountain biking routes. The region is also known for its welcoming wine tavern culture, where local winemakers offer regional delicacies and fine wines. Cultural gems such as Klosterneuburg Monastery provide fascinating insights into the area’s rich history.
Meet the Vienna Woods
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Lower Austria's inn culture
Lower Austria is a true treasure trove for food lovers – enjoyment is simply part of the way of life here. With some of the finest local ingredients grown right on the doorstep, the region is known for its culinary quality. In the Waldviertel, for example, forest flavours such as mushrooms, wild herbs and game take centre stage. Around Klosterneuburg and in the Thermenregion, outstanding wines like Rotgipfler and Zierfandler thrive.
Inn culture holds a special place in Lower Austria. Whether a city inn, village tavern or award-winning restaurant, around 200 establishments carry the “Wirtshauskultur” seal of quality. They serve traditional dishes, reimagine old favourites, and cook with fresh, regional produce. Creative ideas, modern recipes and a fresh take on inn culture are all warmly embraced.
The UNESCO Vienna Woods Biosphere Reserve
The Vienna Woods are more than just a recreational area. As a UNESCO biosphere reserve, they combine nature conservation with sustainable land use in a unique cultural landscape. Rare animal and plant species find undisturbed habitats here, while traditional farming and forestry continue in a careful and respectful way.
Ancient beech forests store carbon, species-rich meadows provide a haven for insects, and near-natural waterways help regulate the climate. Research and environmental education promote awareness of this delicate balance. The Vienna Woods Biosphere Reserve shows how conservation and human life can go hand in hand – for a future in harmony with nature.