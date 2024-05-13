Two mountain bikers wearing helmets on a narrow forest trail surrounded by white wild garlic.
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Vienna Woods
Hiking, mountain biking, wine taverns, thermal region

As a biosphere reserve, the region blends nature, sustainable use, outdoor activities and cultural traditions – from hiking and biking to wine taverns and heritage sites.

Europe’s largest continuous deciduous forest, a UNESCO biosphere reserve, a traditional wine-growing area and home to countless cosy wine taverns – the Vienna Woods form a green belt between Vienna and the rural surroundings of Lower Austria, bringing nature right to the city’s doorstep. As a biosphere reserve, the Vienna Woods are a protected area that balances nature conservation with sustainable use and regional development. It is also the only biosphere reserve in Europe located so close to a major city. People living in Vienna especially value the Vienna Woods as a place to relax and unwind.

Nature lovers can explore a vast network of hiking trails across a varied landscape or enjoy around 1,250 kilometres of marked mountain biking routes. The region is also known for its welcoming wine tavern culture, where local winemakers offer regional delicacies and fine wines. Cultural gems such as Klosterneuburg Monastery provide fascinating insights into the area’s rich history.

Quick info about the Vienna Woods
Location:Western part of the city of Vienna to southern Lower Austria
Hidden Gem:Castle ruin in Mödling
Nature Parks:4
Largest Bathing Lake:Lake Wienerwaldsee
Types of Wine:Rotgipfler and Zierfandler

Lower Austria-CARD

Free entry to about 350 excursion destinations in all of Lower Austria

Meet the Vienna Woods

주요 하이라이트

Castle Laxenburg: History and the art in the gardens

Klosterneuburg Abbey: Cultural treasures from long ago

Nature park Sparbach: Austria's oldest nature park

Ludwig van Beethoven: Key locations and museums

Roman bath in Baden: Thermal bath, sauna, gym

Helenental valley: Wilderness in the biosphere reserve

Heiligenkreuz Abbey: Place of spirituality since 1133

Activities in the Vienna Woods

Fine cuisine and exquisite wines

Lower Austria's inn culture

Lower Austria is a true treasure trove for food lovers – enjoyment is simply part of the way of life here. With some of the finest local ingredients grown right on the doorstep, the region is known for its culinary quality. In the Waldviertel, for example, forest flavours such as mushrooms, wild herbs and game take centre stage. Around Klosterneuburg and in the Thermenregion, outstanding wines like Rotgipfler and Zierfandler thrive.

Inn culture holds a special place in Lower Austria. Whether a city inn, village tavern or award-winning restaurant, around 200 establishments carry the “Wirtshauskultur” seal of quality. They serve traditional dishes, reimagine old favourites, and cook with fresh, regional produce. Creative ideas, modern recipes and a fresh take on inn culture are all warmly embraced.

Inn culture in the Vienna Woods
Protect nature, preserve diversity

The UNESCO Vienna Woods Biosphere Reserve

The Vienna Woods are more than just a recreational area. As a UNESCO biosphere reserve, they combine nature conservation with sustainable land use in a unique cultural landscape. Rare animal and plant species find undisturbed habitats here, while traditional farming and forestry continue in a careful and respectful way.

Ancient beech forests store carbon, species-rich meadows provide a haven for insects, and near-natural waterways help regulate the climate. Research and environmental education promote awareness of this delicate balance. The Vienna Woods Biosphere Reserve shows how conservation and human life can go hand in hand – for a future in harmony with nature.

Biosphere Park Vienna Woods

Unique places to stay

At the Park Hotel Baden

At the Park Hotel Baden

Hotel Badener Hof

Health- & Treatment Hotel Badener Hof

Hotel Sacher Baden

Hotel Sacher Baden

Berghotel Tulbingerkogel

Berghotel Tulbingerkogel

Vivea Hotel Bad Vöslau

Vivea Hotel Bad Vöslau

Castle Park Mauerbach

Castle Park Mauerbach

FAQs

The Vienna Woods impress with their beautiful natural scenery – dense forests, gentle hills and flowing streams. As a UNESCO biosphere reserve, the region offers a wide range of opportunities for hiking, cycling and exploring nature. It’s also known for its traditional wine tavern culture and regional specialities. With historic sites such as Klosterneuburg and its close proximity to Vienna, the Vienna Woods attract both nature lovers and culture enthusiasts.

The Vienna Woods are perfect for a wide range of activities: hiking and cycling on extensive trails, visiting traditional wine taverns and enjoying local specialities, or exploring historic landmarks such as Klosterneuburg Abbey. Day trips to the region’s many natural and cultural sites are especially popular. The biosphere reserve also offers insights into nature conservation and sustainable land use.

The Vienna Woods stretch west of Vienna into the southern part of Lower Austria. Covering around 1,500 square kilometres, they form a green belt between the city and the surrounding countryside.

The Vienna Woods region includes 78 towns and villages. A few highlights include:

Klosterneuburg, St. Andrä-Wördern, Gablitz, Purkersdorf, Mauerbach, Breitenfurt bei Wien, Pressbaum, Eichgraben, Altlengbach, Maria Anzbach, Neulengbach, Alland, Bad Vöslau, Baden, Gumpoldskirchen, Mödling, Brunn am Gebirge, Heiligenkreuz and Wienerwald.

Regions and towns

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