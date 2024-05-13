As a biosphere reserve, the region blends nature, sustainable use, outdoor activities and cultural traditions – from hiking and biking to wine taverns and heritage sites.

Europe’s largest continuous deciduous forest, a UNESCO biosphere reserve, a traditional wine-growing area and home to countless cosy wine taverns – the Vienna Woods form a green belt between Vienna and the rural surroundings of Lower Austria, bringing nature right to the city’s doorstep. As a biosphere reserve, the Vienna Woods are a protected area that balances nature conservation with sustainable use and regional development. It is also the only biosphere reserve in Europe located so close to a major city. People living in Vienna especially value the Vienna Woods as a place to relax and unwind.

Nature lovers can explore a vast network of hiking trails across a varied landscape or enjoy around 1,250 kilometres of marked mountain biking routes. The region is also known for its welcoming wine tavern culture, where local winemakers offer regional delicacies and fine wines. Cultural gems such as Klosterneuburg Monastery provide fascinating insights into the area’s rich history.