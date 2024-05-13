"Noah's Ark" and the biodiversity of seeds

Founded in 1989, the ARCHE NOAH association is an initiative of gardeners, farmers and journalists. The aim is to preserve seeds as a basis for nutrition. After all, the diversity of cultivated plants has been reduced by 75% since 1900. This is why ARCHE NOAH is committed to preserving thousands of endangered plant varieties and bringing them back into gardens and onto the market, with the support of over 17,000 members. Traditional seed cultivation and seed production have even been included in the list of Austria's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Austria list of Austria's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The enchanting show garden displays the variety of regional, historical and rare plant species and offers garden tours.