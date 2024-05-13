Waldviertel
Natural forests, raised bogs, rivers and ponds
Introduction
The Waldviertel in the north of Lower Austria is known for its pristine natural areas. Forests, moors and over 1,400 ponds dot the landscape. Perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, horse riding and golfing. Medieval castles, historic palaces and cultural events complement the natural power spots. Be sure to pay a visit to the impressive "Wobble Stones"!
High above the curved Thayatal valley, through which the natural Thaya flows, is one of the most beautiful vantage points in the Waldviertel: the so-called Hennerausblick. From up there, the town and the medieval Hardegg Castle can be seen.
The Waldviertel from all perspectives
주요 하이라이트
Activities in the Waldviertel
Delicacies made from regional poppy seeds
The Waldviertel gray poppy blossoms in July and paints the fields in spectacular shades of red and pink. The sweet and tart-tasting poppy seeds are ground or pressed into oil. Cooks love them for their mild and nutty flavor. Poppy seeds are used in a variety of sweet preparations: they are stuffed into dumplings, strudels and pastries or rolled in pasta.
Poppy seeds play the delicious leading role here:
레시피
특별한 숙소
"Noah's Ark" and the biodiversity of seeds
Founded in 1989, the ARCHE NOAH association is an initiative of gardeners, farmers and journalists. The aim is to preserve seeds as a basis for nutrition. After all, the diversity of cultivated plants has been reduced by 75% since 1900. This is why ARCHE NOAH is committed to preserving thousands of endangered plant varieties and bringing them back into gardens and onto the market, with the support of over 17,000 members. Traditional seed cultivation and seed production have even been included in the list of Austria's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Austria list of Austria's Intangible Cultural Heritage.
The enchanting show garden displays the variety of regional, historical and rare plant species and offers garden tours.