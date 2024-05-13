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Waldviertel
Natural forests, raised bogs, rivers and ponds

The Waldviertel fascinates with its pristine, almost mystical natural experiences: Landscapes with rolling hills, forests, fields, rock formations and bodies of water.

The Waldviertel in the north of Lower Austria is known for its pristine natural areas. Forests, moors and over 1,400 ponds dot the landscape. Perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, horse riding and golfing. Medieval castles, historic palaces and cultural events complement the natural power spots. Be sure to pay a visit to the impressive "Wobble Stones"!

Quick info on the Waldviertel
Location:in the north of Lower Austria
Hidden Gem:Wobbly Stones
Nature parks:7
National Park:Thayatal
Ponds:1.4

High above the curved Thayatal valley, through which the natural Thaya flows, is one of the most beautiful vantage points in the Waldviertel: the so-called Hennerausblick. From up there, the town and the medieval Hardegg Castle can be seen.

Lower Austria CARDfree admission to around 350 excursion destinations.

The Waldviertel from all perspectives

주요 하이라이트

Thayatal National Park: nature conservation full of surprises

Rosenburg Renaissance castle: experience history

Hiking to the Wackelstein: a natural monument weighing 105 tons

Heidenreichsteiner Moor Nature Park: nature trail with "hanging stone"

Zwettl Abbey: travel back in time to the Middle Ages

Sole Felsen Bad Gmünd: Relax in Bad Ischl's healing brine

Cross-country skiing: Gentle winter in the Waldviertel

Summer retreat in the reservoir region: water, forest and culture

Historic town walls: 7 charming towns

Waldviertel forests: Recreational space for body and soul

Activities in the Waldviertel

Inn culture in the Waldviertel

Delicacies made from regional poppy seeds

The Waldviertel gray poppy blossoms in July and paints the fields in spectacular shades of red and pink. The sweet and tart-tasting poppy seeds are ground or pressed into oil. Cooks love them for their mild and nutty flavor. Poppy seeds are used in a variety of sweet preparations: they are stuffed into dumplings, strudels and pastries or rolled in pasta.

Poppy seeds play the delicious leading role here:

레시피

Gegrillte Steinpilze

Würdig-kräuterwürziger Abschluss eines erfolgreichen Schwammerlsuchtages im Wald.

Gegrillte Steinpilze

Waldviertler Mohnnudeln

Ob als süße Nachspeise oder als Hauptgericht, die Mohnnudeln sind eine Gaumenfreude zu jeder Gelegenheit.

Waldviertler Mohnnudeln

특별한 숙소

Bärenhof Kolm: Culinary escapades in the Waldviertel

Schlosshotel Rosenau: The romantic vacation castle

Loisium: Wine & Spa Hotel Langenlois

Where diversity flourishes

"Noah's Ark" and the biodiversity of seeds

Founded in 1989, the ARCHE NOAH association is an initiative of gardeners, farmers and journalists. The aim is to preserve seeds as a basis for nutrition. After all, the diversity of cultivated plants has been reduced by 75% since 1900. This is why ARCHE NOAH is committed to preserving thousands of endangered plant varieties and bringing them back into gardens and onto the market, with the support of over 17,000 members. Traditional seed cultivation and seed production have even been included in the list of Austria's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Austria list of Austria's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The enchanting show garden displays the variety of regional, historical and rare plant species and offers garden tours.

Noah's Ark

FAQs

The Waldviertel in Lower Austria is known for its diverse landscape and pristine nature. Nature lovers and families enjoy a summer retreat in Austria's northernmost region - a popular retreat from the urban heat.

Characterized by dense forests, meadows and fields, streams, rivers and ponds, the Waldviertel offers wild and romantic nature experiences while hiking and cycling, horse riding and golfing. Heath landscapes, raised bogs and the mysterious "Wackelsteine" are the highlights of the Waldviertel. Thanks to its location on a granite plateau, the Waldviertel experiences warm days and pleasantly cool nights in summer.

The Waldviertel offers numerous hiking trails. One highlight is the Ysper Gorge, where the Great Ysper flows along spectacular cliffs and waterfalls, lined with well-secured paths and bridges. There are also attractive offers for families and adventure seekers with numerous outdoor activities.

Cycling in the Waldviertel offers the perfect mix of sport and nature on varied routes and cycle paths through meadows and forests:

  • The Monastery Cycle Path connects the three monasteries and abbeys of Geras, Pernegg and Altenburg. A day tour with cultural highlights and a varied landscape.

  • The Thaya-Taffa-Wild circular cycle route leads along roads with little traffic and dirt tracks, past romantic gorges of the Taffa and Thaya watercourses and wide forests.

  • The Kamp-Thaya-March cycle route is one of Austria's most beautiful cycle paths and leads over 400 kilometers along the rivers Kamp, Thaya and March with both easy and challenging sections.

  • The Iron Curtain Trail leads 200 kilometers through the Waldviertel and Weinviertel, along the former Iron Curtain.

The Waldviertel is located in the north-westernmost region of Lower Austria. The Danube forms the southern border, while the state border with the Czech Republic lies to the north.

Some of the most beautiful places known for their cultural, natural and culinary specialties:

  • Zwettlfamous for its monastic history and the picturesque landscape along the Kamp river.

  • Gmünd: Has historical significance and is close to various nature reserves.

  • Raabs an der Thaya: Known for its scenic beauty and outdoor activities along the river Thaya.

  • Hardeggaustria's smallest town offers a lot of history and forest all around.

  • Drosendorf: Offers a well-preserved medieval town wall and access to the idyllic Thaya valley.

  • Heidenreichstein: Known for its castle and natural moorland.

  • Litschau: Extensive hiking trails start from Austria's northernmost town.

  • Gars am Kamp: Known for its healing climate and historic ruins.

  • Grafenegggrafenegg : The center is Grafenegg Castle with cultural features such as the futuristic open-air stage in the landscape park and the modern concert hall.

The wobbly stones in the Waldviertel have fascinated visitors for centuries as small natural wonders. They often rest on small surfaces and can easily be made to sway or wobble. Their formation goes back millions of years.

The Waldviertel lies on a granite plateau that once formed the foundation of a high mountain range in Central Europe. When the mountains were eroded, the granite rock broke underground into rectangular blocks. Millions of years later, as erosion and seas shaped the land, the stone blocks came to the surface. Penetrating water and further weathering rounded off the edges and brought the stones - so-called "remnants" - to the surface. The interaction of physical and chemical processes creates rounded-edged blocks that look like stacked pillows. Despite many scientific theories, the exact formation remains a mystery. Stories and legends provide their own explanations and make the wobble stones a mystical natural monument of the Waldviertel.

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