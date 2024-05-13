Climbing rocky cliffs, skiing on powdery slopes, and hiking to rustic mountain huts – the Zillertal offers unforgettable holiday adventures in the heart of nature.

The Zillertal is one of the most active regions in the Tirolean Alps, thanks to its unique landscape. Surrounded by numerous peaks over 3,000 metres – with the Hochfeiler as the highest summit – the valley is considered the birthplace of Alpine mountaineering. Breathtaking natural wonders, such as the Zillertal Alps High Mountain Nature Park with its over 80 glaciers, remain largely untouched to this day.

The distinctive mountain scenery of the Zillertal can be explored in countless ways. In summer, enjoy hikes across idyllic Alpine meadows, climbing rugged cliffs, or biking alongside rushing streams. In winter, four ski resorts and horse-drawn sleigh rides through the sparkling snow await. This unique blend of untamed nature and thrilling activities makes every day in the Zillertal an adventure.