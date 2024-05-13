Zillertal
Active, traditional and multifaceted.
Introduction
The Zillertal is one of the most active regions in the Tirolean Alps, thanks to its unique landscape. Surrounded by numerous peaks over 3,000 metres – with the Hochfeiler as the highest summit – the valley is considered the birthplace of Alpine mountaineering. Breathtaking natural wonders, such as the Zillertal Alps High Mountain Nature Park with its over 80 glaciers, remain largely untouched to this day.
The distinctive mountain scenery of the Zillertal can be explored in countless ways. In summer, enjoy hikes across idyllic Alpine meadows, climbing rugged cliffs, or biking alongside rushing streams. In winter, four ski resorts and horse-drawn sleigh rides through the sparkling snow await. This unique blend of untamed nature and thrilling activities makes every day in the Zillertal an adventure.
The valley is renowned for Zillertaler Krapfen, a traditional delicacy filled with either savoury or sweet fillings.
Meet the Zillertal
주요 하이라이트
Tips for gourmets
Excellent inns and rustic huts in the Zillertal serve regional specialities, including Zillertaler Krapfen. These are either savoury or sweet, filled with jam.
Another local delicacy is Melchermuas, a sweet dish made from wheat flour, butter, milk, and berries, which was traditionally served to herders on the Alpine pastures.
특별한 숙소
Why is mountain farming (Almwirtschaft) so important?
Mountain farming contributes to the preservation of the cultural landscape and the safety of the valleys, as managed alpine pastures protect against avalanches and mudslides.
Mountain farming prevents overgrowth and promotes biodiversity.
Alpine meadows can contain up to 70 different herbs per square metre (in the valley floors, only about seven). This biodiversity is vital for nature.
Alpine farmers and herders produce valuable dairy products from cows, sheep, and goats, often in organic quality.
The Alps provide an energising space for relaxation, offering beautiful mountain landscapes, authenticity, and simplicity.