Mirror-calm mountain lake with wooden hut on shore, sun star over mountain peak, coniferous trees, clear sky.
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Zillertal
Active, traditional and multifaceted.

Climbing rocky cliffs, skiing on powdery slopes, and hiking to rustic mountain huts – the Zillertal offers unforgettable holiday adventures in the heart of nature.

The Zillertal is one of the most active regions in the Tirolean Alps, thanks to its unique landscape. Surrounded by numerous peaks over 3,000 metres – with the Hochfeiler as the highest summit – the valley is considered the birthplace of Alpine mountaineering. Breathtaking natural wonders, such as the Zillertal Alps High Mountain Nature Park with its over 80 glaciers, remain largely untouched to this day.

The distinctive mountain scenery of the Zillertal can be explored in countless ways. In summer, enjoy hikes across idyllic Alpine meadows, climbing rugged cliffs, or biking alongside rushing streams. In winter, four ski resorts and horse-drawn sleigh rides through the sparkling snow await. This unique blend of untamed nature and thrilling activities makes every day in the Zillertal an adventure.

Brief guide to the Zillertal
location:40 km / 25 miles east of Innsbruck
elevation:520 m / 1706 m above sealevel
inhabitants:ca. 35,000 (2024)
highest peak:Hochfeiler (3,509 m)

The valley is renowned for Zillertaler Krapfen, a traditional delicacy filled with either savoury or sweet fillings.

An overview of all the benefits of the Zillertal Activcard.

Meet the Zillertal

주요 하이라이트

Spannagel Cave: Explore the unique marble cavern

Hut-to-hut adventure on the Berliner Höhenweg

Fichtenschloss: An adventure playground in the treetops

Nature's Ice Palace: A world of eternal ice

Thermal Spa Zillertal: Relaxation and water fun for all ages

Harakiri: The steepest slope in the Zillertal

Activities in the Zillertal

Tips for gourmets

Excellent inns and rustic huts in the Zillertal serve regional specialities, including Zillertaler Krapfen. These are either savoury or sweet, filled with jam.

Another local delicacy is Melchermuas, a sweet dish made from wheat flour, butter, milk, and berries, which was traditionally served to herders on the Alpine pastures.

특별한 숙소

Hotel das Kaltenbach

Wöscherhof

Alpinahotel Fügen

MalisGarten Green Spa Hotel

Hotel Sieghard

Sustainability Info:

Why is mountain farming (Almwirtschaft) so important?

  • Mountain farming contributes to the preservation of the cultural landscape and the safety of the valleys, as managed alpine pastures protect against avalanches and mudslides.

  • Mountain farming prevents overgrowth and promotes biodiversity.

  • Alpine meadows can contain up to 70 different herbs per square metre (in the valley floors, only about seven). This biodiversity is vital for nature.

  • Alpine farmers and herders produce valuable dairy products from cows, sheep, and goats, often in organic quality.

  • The Alps provide an energising space for relaxation, offering beautiful mountain landscapes, authenticity, and simplicity.

FAQs

The Zillertal consists of 25 municipalities that stretch along the Ziller River, offering a variety of recreational opportunities and cultural experiences. A selection of places that belong to the Zillertal:

Mayrhofen: Those seeking a sporting challenge cannot miss Actionberg Penken. Here, Austria's steepest ski slope awaits the bravest: the legendary Harakiri run with up to 78% gradient.

Gerlos: Gerlos offers a wide range of activities year-round, with a focus on winter sports. The ski area stands out with 147 kilometres of slopes and 52 lifts up to 2,500 metres in altitude. In summer, the town delights with outdoor activities in nature.

Fügen-Kaltenbach: The small ski area at Spieljoch is particularly family-friendly, featuring a fun park, fun slope, toboggan run, and wide pistes. In summer, the holiday region is a mountain paradise with an authentic village character.

Tux-Finkenberg: At 3,250 metres, winter sports enthusiasts can enjoy a breathtaking mountain panorama. In summer, visitors explore picturesque alpine meadows and crystal-clear mountain lakes or embark on one of the many hiking routes.

The Zillertal in Tirol offers both action and seclusion. Culinary and Alpine delights. Joyful fun for children and thrilling adventures. Hiking, biking, climbing on towering 3,000-metre peaks – even golfing and summer glacier excursions.

The Zillertaler Krapfen are a traditional speciality from the Zillertal in Tirol. Known for their savoury or sweet fillings and distinctive preparation method, they are a beloved treat enjoyed by both locals and visitors, and are served throughout Tirol.

Arena Coaster: Fun and action on the summer toboggan run. Speeding downhill for 1,500 metres with exciting curves and steep sections.

Fichtenschloss: Located in Zell am Ziller, Fichtenschloss is an adventure playground made of spruce wood, featuring several towers and offering a great view of the surrounding area.

Nature Ice Palace: Visitors explore impressive ice formations, stalactites, and a frozen waterfall. The boat ride on the glacier lake is a special highlight for the whole family.

Zillertal Railway: The historic Zillertal Railway connects Mayrhofen with Jenbach, offering a nostalgic ride through the valley. The authentic wagons and steam locomotive create a unique experience that takes you back in time.

Zillertal High Road: This picturesque panoramic road winds through the stunning mountain landscape of the Zillertal, providing breathtaking views of the surrounding peaks.

관련 기사