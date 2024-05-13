Beer from Austria
A country with a rich brewing tradition and innovative breweries
Introduction
Austria offers ideal conditions for brewing beer. Most breweries invite visitors to take a look behind the scenes during guided tours, tastings or brewing days. A sociable experience: Enjoying a visit to a beer garden in one of the provincial capitals.
The brewers from the Mühlviertel region
It’s no coincidence that the Mühlviertel region has become so strongly associated with beer. The granite soil filters the water, making it especially pure and soft – ideal for brewing. Add to that the region’s premium-quality hops: Nowhere else in Austria is it cultivated in such abundance.
One of the Hofstetten Brewery’s specialities is its “Granitbock” – a strong beer fermented in 120-year-old granite troughs. Beforehand, granite stones are heated until red-hot over an open fire and then plunged into the beer to caramelise the sugars – a true spectacle. And since brewing beer remains very much a hands-on craft, the sugar content is continuously checked by hand. The result: Roasted caramel notes with aromas of dark chocolate and wild berries – a true delight.
Austria’s true art of brewing
Discover unique beer culture experiences
Beer gardens in Austria's capital cities
Beer hotels
The brewing year ends with “Brewer’s New Year” – always celebrated on 30 September, Austria’s Beer Day.
Hops - A true all-rounder
Hops play a variety of roles in the brewing process: they shape a beer’s distinctive aroma profile, add firmness to the head, and act as a natural preservative – which was especially important in the past. Beers such as the famous India Pale Ale were typically brewed with a higher hop content to keep them fresher on long journeys.
There are hundreds of hop varieties around the world. While traditional types (bittering hops) give beer its characteristic, slightly bitter taste, interest in more diverse aromas has grown significantly among brewers in recent years.
So if a beer tastes of passion fruit, it’s usually not because any fruit was added – but thanks to the skilful selection and combination of the right hop varieties.