Cross-country skiing is a wonderful way to explore snow-covered landscapes. And where better to do so than in Austria’s snow-blanketed mountains and valleys?

Cross-country skiing in Austria means immersing yourself in a peaceful winter world where time and speed don’t matter. Kilometres of trails lead through snow-covered valleys, past frozen streams and glittering mountain scenery. Whether in Sportgastein at 1,600 metres or along sunny high-altitude routes – the skiing experience starts right outside the hotel door.

Thanks to reliable snow conditions in many areas, skiing is possible well into spring – with nature remaining untouched. For those who appreciate the simple things and enjoy discovering something new, cross-country skiing in Austria offers a uniquely quiet kind of adventure.