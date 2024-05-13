Along crystal-clear lakes, through mountain valleys and vineyards: cycling in Austria creates impressions that stay with you – in both mind and heart.

Cycling in Austria is more than getting from A to B. It is movement with impact: landscapes that impress, experiences that resonate and shifts in perspective that inspire change. Riding on well-developed cycle paths, e-bike routes and mountain bike trails activates far more than the body – it engages the senses, the spirit and the synapses.

Whether enjoying gentle routes through river valleys, taking on sporty challenges in Alpine terrain or cycling at ease with the family, Austria’s bike routes lead through remarkable natural and cultural landscapes – leaving impressions that linger and shape how you feel. In your thoughts, in your body – and as a personal sense of freedom: won’t get it out of your head.