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Cycling in Austria
Routes, cycle trails and e-bike tours through the most beautiful regions

Along crystal-clear lakes, through mountain valleys and vineyards: cycling in Austria creates impressions that stay with you – in both mind and heart.

Cycling in Austria is more than getting from A to B. It is movement with impact: landscapes that impress, experiences that resonate and shifts in perspective that inspire change. Riding on well-developed cycle paths, e-bike routes and mountain bike trails activates far more than the body – it engages the senses, the spirit and the synapses.

Whether enjoying gentle routes through river valleys, taking on sporty challenges in Alpine terrain or cycling at ease with the family, Austria’s bike routes lead through remarkable natural and cultural landscapes – leaving impressions that linger and shape how you feel. In your thoughts, in your body – and as a personal sense of freedom: won’t get it out of your head.

Cycling in every landscape

Cycling disciplines in Austria

The most beautiful trails along the water

The most beautiful mountain trails

The most beautiful trails through cultural regions

Cycling events

FAQ

In Austria, long-distance routes such as the Danube Cycle Path, the Mur Cycle Path and the Drau Cycle Path are among the highlights – combining nature, culture and well-developed trails.

Flat routes by lakes or along rivers, with minimal elevation gain and plenty of places to stop, are ideal for a family cycling holiday.

A good bike or e-bike, a helmet, weather-appropriate clothing and a map or app for navigation should be part of your kit.

From spring to autumn – conditions vary by region and altitude. In the mountains, it is important to keep an eye on the weather and elevation. And in winter? Ever tried fatbiking?

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