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Diving in Austria's Most Beautiful Lakes and Rivers
A diverse wildlife, mysterious underwater worlds, and unique diving spots.

Descend into weightlessness! Glide into a magical underwater world with a flick of your fins and discover its secrets. You can't get further away from everyday life.

Sunken forests, fields of water lilies, shipwrecks and craggy rocks seem to shine through a filter in the crystal-clear water - turquoise blue to emerald green, depending on the depth of the lake, and almost too beautiful to be real. There are many moments inviting you to pause: A shy pike, a nimble stone crab, a school of fish whisking by, grabbing your attention, or the species-rich fauna in general. No doubt, your underwater adventure will be an unforgettable experience.

Spectacular underwater adventures in Austria

Ice diving in Lake Neufeld: Crystal-clear and deep

Apnoe diving in Lake Attersee: Discover your limits

Ice diving in Lake Weissensee

Canyoning in the Gimbach cascades

Magic Dive in the Traun river: Against the current

BMW Dixi dive entry point: Wreck diving

Diving in Tirol's mountain lakes

Cool diving spots in SalzburgerLand

Diving schools in SalzburgerLand

Diving station Lake Wolfgangsee

Diving and snorkelling, with accessible options available on request.

Diving station Lake Wolfgangsee

Diving school Zell am See

Sport diving and guided dives.

Diving school Zell am See

Diving in Carinthia's most beautiful lakes

Diving schools in Carinthia

Tauchshop Klagenfurt

Offers trips for families and children to all Carinthian lakes, led by more than 20 diving experts.

Tauchshop Klagenfurt

PADI diving school in Millstatt

Takes guests to the deepest lake in Carinthia - Lake Millstatt, guided dives and taster courses, equipment for adults and children from the age of 10.

PADI diving school Millstatt

Diving Weissensee

Taster courses and diving for advanced divers, ice diving in winter.

Diving Weissensee

Diving highlights in Styria

Exciting diving spots in Upper Austria

Diving schools in Upper Austria

Adventure Diving Traunsee

From taster courses to dive master, diving excursions in the Salzkammergut region

Diving centre Dachstein-Salzkammergut

Diving excursions, diving from a boat, and scuba tours.

Diving school Koralle Mondsee

All-year-round diving, taster courses, diving licence.

Diving Centres

Find here a list of diving centres in Upper Austria.

Diving Centres in Upper Austria

Diving in Lower Austria

Austria's most beautiful bathing lakes

Diving memories

Our tips for the perfect underwater photo

  • Get to know all the functions of your camera before you head on your diving adventure.

  • For the best light, go shooting at lunchtime when the sun is at its highest point.

  • Underwater strobes or flashlights perfectly capture the colours in the depth.

  • The closer the subject, the more challenging the shot: Hectic movements will most likely chase fish, eels or crabs away!

  • Use the continuous shooting mode to maximise your chance for a great picture.

  • Point the wide-angle lens at the same level as your underwater model for a lively close-up shot.

  • Respect nature by avoiding disturbance to animals and keeping a sufficient distance to avoid disrupting their natural behaviour.

Climate Protection Tips

How do we keep our bathing lakes clean and healthy?

  • Bathing lakes are vital habitats for animals and plants, so please respect protected areas.

  • Only use designated shore areas for swimming and diving.

  • Take all the rubbish with you.

  • Do not use the lake as a toilet.

  • Avoid feeding fish and waterfowl – food waste adds unnecessary nutrients.

  • Allow sunscreen to absorb before swimming, as its oily residue pollutes the water surface.

Sustainable travel

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