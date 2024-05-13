Farmers' Markets and Shops
Buy regionally at farmers' markets and shops in Austria
Introduction
Many Austrian farmers sell their products right on-site or at a dedicated market. Your food's journey from the field to the basket couldn't be shorter.
Austria is a foodie hotspot known for its high-quality products and dishes. And we largely owe them to our farmers who often sell their organic vegetables, fruits and herbs straight from the field on farmers' markets – or even right at their own farm shops. That’s how sustainable and top-notch products end up right in your kitchen (and on your plate).
Let us introduce you to some of Austria’s most popular farmers’ markets, farm shops, and delis.
Whether in Vienna, Graz, Linz, or Salzburg – farmers' markets in Austria's provincial capitals offer regional specialties, fresh vegetables, and an authentic market vibe. A delight for all senses!
Farmers'markets in the heart of Austria's main cities
Winding alleys, medieval squares, and centuries old town houses tell of times gone by. In Austria's small towns, history can be experienced in a relaxed way – charming, cosy, and often also at lively farmers' markets.
Farmers' markets in smaller historic villages
Farm shops in Austria combine regionality with quality. Fresh products straight from the farm - from cheese to herbs - allow you to take home a piece of the region.
Farm shops: Local produce right from the farm
Whether cheese, wine, bacon, or fine oils – throughout Austria, delis invite you to discover and taste regional specialties. Here, tradition meets surprising and refined products.