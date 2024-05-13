  1. Homepage
  2. Farmers' markets and shops

Farmers' Markets and Shops
Buy regionally at farmers' markets and shops in Austria

Many Austrian farmers sell their products right on-site or at a dedicated market. Your food's journey from the field to the basket couldn't be shorter.

Austria is a foodie hotspot known for its high-quality products and dishes. And we largely owe them to our farmers who often sell their organic vegetables, fruits and herbs straight from the field on farmers' markets – or even right at their own farm shops. That’s how sustainable and top-notch products end up right in your kitchen (and on your plate).

Let us introduce you to some of Austria’s most popular farmers’ markets, farm shops, and delis.

Farmers'markets in the heart of Austria's main cities

Whether in Vienna, Graz, Linz, or Salzburg – farmers' markets in Austria's provincial capitals offer regional specialties, fresh vegetables, and an authentic market vibe. A delight for all senses!

Farmers' markets in smaller historic villages

Winding alleys, medieval squares, and centuries old town houses tell of times gone by. In Austria's small towns, history can be experienced in a relaxed way – charming, cosy, and often also at lively farmers' markets.

Farm shops: Local produce right from the farm

Farm shops in Austria combine regionality with quality. Fresh products straight from the farm - from cheese to herbs - allow you to take home a piece of the region.

Vienna

Styria (Website in German only)

SalzburgerLand

Lower Austria (Website in German only)

Upper Austria

Carinthia (Website in German only)

Vorarlberg

Tirol

Burgenland (Website in German only)

Delis: Specialties presented in a surprising way

Whether cheese, wine, bacon, or fine oils – throughout Austria, delis invite you to discover and taste regional specialties. Here, tradition meets surprising and refined products.

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abonneer je nu op onze nieuwsbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepuntjes en recepten

  • Op de hoogte van de meest unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials