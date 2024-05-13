Fishing in Austria
Great happiness on a small hook: Hidden gems in Austria
Introduction
Deep pools, tranquil stretches, rushing rapids through narrow gorges, and then expansive gravel banks: nature is in balance in the Alps, resulting in an excellent fish population.
Roaring mountain streams and shaded pools, home to brown trout, brook trout, and grayling—fishing in Austria is considered a true insider's tip among anglers worldwide. It's no wonder, as they find streams, rivers, and lakes here with top-quality water.
Fly fishing
Holidays by the fishing waters
Abenteuer Fischwasser offers a large selection of specialized accommodation with fishing facilities in the Alpine region. The fishing hotels and inns have access to attractive fishing waters and many other facilities and services for an enjoyable fishing vacation.