High ropes courses and climbing parks
Aiming high
Introduction
A Single "Click" Secures Life to Two Carabiners
Up high in the ropes course, everyday life takes a back seat—here, it’s all about the moment. Fear and determination trade places as you face swaying tree trunks or dangling suspension bridges. A deep breath, and off you go! Pushing past your limits is rewarded with a newfound body awareness and mental resilience.
And there’s more: seasoned adventurers know about an extra perk. After the adrenaline rush comes a surge of pure happiness—an emotional high like no other!
Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Burgenland
Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Carinthia
Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Lower Austria
Rosenburg Adventure Park in the Waldviertel
The adventure park with a view over the Kamptal valley is a rope adventure for the whole family.
OCHYS forest leisure park in Kreuzstetten
Seven routes await those hungry for sensation in the high ropes course.
High ropes course on the Puchberg
Find your balance on the high ropes course with a view of the imposing Schneeberg mountain.
Hamari climbing park in Mönichkirchen
The largest climbing park around Vienna, Hamari, welcomes visitors aged three and over.
Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Upper Austria
The physical and motor development of children is crucial. Overcoming challenges in nature not only builds skills but also provides lifelong benefits.Peter Ortner, Mountaineers and climbers