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De energie en kracht van water in zijn wildste vorm kan zeer moeilijk te weerstaan

Hiking Along Wild Waters
Explore Austria's gorges, ravines, and waterfalls

Austria offers countless hiking trails along gorges and ravines to rushing waterfalls. Here are our favourites.

Step into the world of Austrian gorges and waterfalls, where millions of water droplets dance in the air and the thunderous roar drowns out all distractions. Breathe in the pure, moss-scented air and feel the serenity of pristine nature. As you wander the narrow trails beside roaring mountain streams, the stresses of everyday life melt away, leaving you refreshed and rejuvenated.

Austria's most beautiful gorge hikes

Austria's gorges are stunning narrow valleys, shaped over thousands of years by the relentless flow of water through rock and stone.

Austria's most beautiful waterfall hikes

Go on a journey through awe-inspiring landscapes.
Tips

How to photograph a waterfall

  1. Ideal lighting:

    If it is a very bright day, it is preferable to take photos in the morning or evening when the sun is low. Too much light prevents sufficiently long exposure times. If there's less light, such as in a forest or gorge, midday is the perfect time for a photo shoot. But beware: Too high an ISO value will result in a grainy effect.

  2. Camera settings:

    Create a "veil effect" by using a long exposure time (approx. four seconds) - the longer, the "softer" the water becomes. Too long an exposure time, however, can lead to no texture being visible at all. Never set your camera more than two f-stops above the correct exposure!

  3. The tripod:

    To achieve a soft water effect, never shoot handheld. A tripod is essential for long exposures! Rubber foot pads prevent your tripod from slipping on damp ground.

FAQs

At a total height of 380 metres, the Krimml Waterfalls are the highest waterfalls in Austria, rushing down in three enormous cascades. With an average water volume of 5.6 cubic metres per second (a number that triples in summer due to glacier melt), they are among the European waterfalls highest in water volume.

As far back as 200 years ago, the Krimml Waterfalls were said to have healing powers. Today, the natural spectacle in the Hohe Tauern National Park region is scientifically recognised as a natural healing resource, providing positive effects on people's immune systems and alleviating allergy symptoms. The air is enriched with negative ions from the cascading water and has a positive effect on mind, body, and soul.

But even a walk through humid gorges and ravines cleanses one's airways and reduces stress symptoms, with the bubbling of small mountain streams having a calming effect.

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