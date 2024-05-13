Austria's nature is an adventure playground for curious explorers - with kids-friendly hiking paths and for long-lasting memories.

Family hikes in Austria leave a lasting impression. Here, experiences go far beyond the moment – unforgettable childhood memories take shape through scents, tastes, sounds, movement and images. The greenery, the fresh air, the many new impressions, the fun and the sense of togetherness all help form new synapses in the brain – the Austrian synapse. These moments – finding a walking stick, having a picnic by the water, enjoying buttermilk at an alpine hut – take root deeply and stay with you.

Families who hike discover Austria at their own pace. Wondering, laughing, being brave – every step is experienced with intent. On child-friendly trails, nature becomes an adventure: children watch ants, throw pebbles into the water or run laughing through the forest.

Routes range from gentle woodland paths and easy trails to creative themed walks. Many regions also offer accessible routes suitable for pushchairs. Whether a day trip or a multi-day tour, nature creates space for shared growth, lightness and the joy of summer. Won't get it out of your head: Lebensgefühl Austria.