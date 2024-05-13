Hiking with Kids in Austria: Nature full of adventures
Hiking trails and tips
Introduction
Family hikes in Austria leave a lasting impression. Here, experiences go far beyond the moment – unforgettable childhood memories take shape through scents, tastes, sounds, movement and images. The greenery, the fresh air, the many new impressions, the fun and the sense of togetherness all help form new synapses in the brain – the Austrian synapse. These moments – finding a walking stick, having a picnic by the water, enjoying buttermilk at an alpine hut – take root deeply and stay with you.
Families who hike discover Austria at their own pace. Wondering, laughing, being brave – every step is experienced with intent. On child-friendly trails, nature becomes an adventure: children watch ants, throw pebbles into the water or run laughing through the forest.
Routes range from gentle woodland paths and easy trails to creative themed walks. Many regions also offer accessible routes suitable for pushchairs. Whether a day trip or a multi-day tour, nature creates space for shared growth, lightness and the joy of summer. Won't get it out of your head: Lebensgefühl Austria.
The most beautiful family hikes in the provinces
The most beautiful themed hiking trails for children
Hikes by the water to lakes, gorges and waterfalls
Multi-day tours for adventurous families
Checklist for your kid's backpack
Make sure that the backpack matches your kid's size and is not heavier than 10% of his or her body weight.
Rain protection
Reusable bottle, filled with water or tea
Small sandwiches or muesli bars
Sun cap or hat
Fleece vest
Extra t-shirt and socks
Sun protection
Hiking with a stroller
FAQs
How to get children excited about nature
Hiking is a wonderful way to teach children about protecting nature through play, helping them understand its value.
Nature as an adventure: Show them that nature is an adventure playground we must care for, discovering plants, animals, and woodland paths along the way.
Environmental lessons: Discuss the importance of avoiding litter and respecting nature while hiking.
Conserving resources: Teach them to save water, sort waste, and make conscious choices.
Personal responsibility: Collect litter together and explain their role in protecting the environment.
Fun and creativity: Create nature art, keep environmental journals - making learning about nature fun and memorable.