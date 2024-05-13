Mental clarity, physical intensity: Ice bathing is a mindful winter experience that you can try for yourself in guided workshops across many places in Austria.

What started as a trend has become a statement. Ice bathing in Austria is about more than braving the cold – it's about presence, resilience and reconnecting with nature in its purest form. Across the country, more and more people are stepping into glacial lakes and alpine waters in the coldest season of the year – not as a dare, but as a deliberate, mindful experience. Whether it's Lake Millstätter See in Carinthia, the Hintertux Glacier Lake in Tirol or one of the many lakes in the Salzkammergut, ice bathing is becoming part of the winter rhythm in Austria.

It's not about endurance, but awareness: the slow, steady breath, the intense sensation of cold, the clarity that comes with it. For many, it's an empowering ritual – they report feeling more awake, less tense, and mentally lighter. The cold kickstarts circulation, sharpens focus, and can even lift the mood.

But preparation is key. If you're curious to try it, always seek medical advice first – and never go alone. Most importantly, take it slow, and let your body – and mind – guide the way.