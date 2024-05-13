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Mountain Biking in Austria
Tours, trails and tips for the best bike holiday between lakes and mountains

Past gorges and through deep green forests, with only the sound of your pulse in your ears. Cycling in Austria is especially enjoyable on these trails.

Mountain biking on Austria’s trails is more than just a sport; it connects you with nature. The crunch of gravel under your tyres, the scent of damp forest soil, and the thrill of conquering a mountain make the experience come alive. Navigating uneven paths and narrow trails while weaving past rocks and through gorges adds to the excitement. Each ascent and descent becomes a personal adventure, pushing your limits. On Austria’s singletracks, the spirit of adventure is ever-present.

Here, on the edge of the majestic Alps, mountain biking becomes a dialogue between people and their environment. You’re right in the heart of it. The well-maintained trails in Austria are more than mere pathways; they tell stories of past natural events. As you ride, you see and hear these stories, with each pedal stroke serving as your response. You can feel the ancient rock formations of the mountains, the myriad shades of green in the forests, and perhaps even catch a glimpse of elusive woodland creatures. This transforms mountain biking in Austria into a true way of life.

Discover mountain biking

Bike parks and flow trails

MTB trails and multi-day tours

MTB regions and tour networks

Mountain Bike Tours in Austria's Provinces

Lower Austria

Upper Austria

Carinthia

Styria

SalzburgerLand

Vorarlberg

Tirol

Burgenland

Cycling events

Climate Protection Tips

Two wheels for mindful togetherness

  • Promote Trail Awareness: Stay on marked trails and avoid riding in closed areas. This preserves the sensitive ecosystem and leaves young animals and growing plants undisturbed.

  • Avoid Rubbish: As responsible mountain bikers, take your rubbish back to your accommodation and dispose of it properly.

  • Ride with Care: Show consideration for the forest and meadow inhabitants. This not only protects sensitive habitats but also allows you to experience untouched nature in all its glory.

  • Raise Awareness and Provide Information: Share your knowledge about sustainable mountain biking with others. Sensitise fellow riders to environmentally friendly practices. The more people are aware of the importance of sustainability and nature conservation, the greater the positive impact on the environment and the trails will be.

FAQS

Mountain biking in Austria is only allowed on officially approved and signposted routes. Forest roads are not generally open to cyclists, as they serve as working areas for forestry operations.

Please use designated trails and bike parks only, and show consideration for nature and other path users.

Always check the weather forecast before setting out. Conditions can change quickly, especially in the mountains, so it is important to be prepared.

Wear a helmet and back protector at all times. Follow traffic regulations and adjust your speed to suit your ability and the terrain. This will help ensure your mountain biking experience in Austria is both safe and enjoyable.

Particularly in rural areas, you may occasionally encounter cattle on the trail. Stay alert at all times and keep your eyes on the path ahead.

Some of the most sought-after mountain biking regions include the Ausseerland–Salzkammergut, the Murau adventure region, the Thermen- & Vulkanland in Styria, and the Lake.bike region around Lake Faak, Lake Ossiach and the Dreiländereck area near Villach.

The Nockberge mountains and the Schladming–Dachstein region also offer a varied and extensive network of trails.

Well-known mountain bike tours include the Königstour Bike, the Stoneman Taurista and the Salzkammergut BergeSeen eTrail.

They represent the wide range on offer – from challenging day rides to multi-day routes covering significant elevation gain.

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